Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Nov. 9, 2011: Osceola resident Michael P. Carpinelli won Tuesday’s general election, earning a four-year term to replace retiring Lewis County Sheriff L. Michael Tabolt. Mr. Carpinelli defeated Copenhagen resident DeVere D. Rumble, who recently retired as an investigator after 25 years at the Sheriff’s Department, 4,668 to 1,720, according to unofficial results.
25 years ago
Nov. 9, 1996: Eight volunteers were pressed into service Nov. 1, enabling Sheriff James L. Lafferty to keep the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building open to the public beyond business hours, while not cutting into the county budget. Where formerly the public safety building was open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., it is now open seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. When it was announced last month, the plan drew a quick negative reaction from Watertown Mayor Jeffrey E. Graham.
50 years ago
Nov. 9, 1971: Less than three years after hundreds of Northern New Yorkers filed sadly by the smoky ruins of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, more than 2,000 joyful and proud parishioners and friends participated in the Dedication Day activities Sunday at the new church. More than 800 persons attended the Dedication Mass officiated by Bishop Stanislaus J. Brzana, which was followed by a reception in the gymnasium of Sacred Heart School.
75 years ago
Nov. 9, 1946: The order to evict 75 families in Pine Camp’s civilian housing area, scheduled to become effective next Friday, has been cancelled by the war department pending the transfer of these units from army control to the Federal Public Housing Authority for rental by veterans’ families. The action followed public protests over the evacuation and the closing-out of a large part of the civilian housing district on the camp near Great Bend.
100 years ago
Nov. 9, 1921: Herbert C. Hoover, secretary of commerce, has written to City Manager Clarence A. Bingham, saying that he cannot speak at the eighth annual convention of city managers which will be held at Chicago from Nov. 14 to 16. City Manager Bingham is chairman of the program committee. Mr. Hoover wrote that he is unable to attend the meeting because of the armament conference which will open in Washington that week.
125 years ago
Nov. 9, 1896: While handling barreled beer in the cave this morning, William Edghill, a driver employed by J.L. Green & Brother, had the first and second fingers of his left hand caught between two hogshead and badly smashed.
150 years ago
Nov. 9, 1871: Our readers who use coal will notice the new advertisement of Messrs Van Ostrand & Mansfield in another column. The boys mean business. They received last night their first cargo of coal, and they are now ready for business.
The world
1799: Napoleon Bonaparte participates in a coup and declares himself dictator of France.
1906: President Theodore Roosevelt leaves Washington, D.C., for a 17-day trip to Panama and Puerto Rico, becoming the first president to make an official visit outside of the United States.
1918: Germany is proclaimed a republic as the kaiser abdicates and flees to the Netherlands.
1938: Nazis kill 35 Jews, arrest thousands and destroy Jewish synagogues, homes and stores throughout Germany. The event becomes known as Kristallnacht, the night of the shattered glass.
1965: Roger Allen LaPorte, a 22-year-old former seminarian and a member of the Catholic worker movement, immolates himself at the United Nations in New York City in protest of the Vietnam War.
1965: Nine Northeastern states and parts of Canada go dark in the worst power failure in history, when a switch at a station near Niagara Falls fails.
1967: NASA launches Apollo 4 into orbit with the first successful test of a Saturn V rocket.
1972: Bones discovered by the Leakeys push human origins back 1 million years.
1983: Alfred Heineken, beer brewer from Amsterdam, is kidnapped and held for a ransom of more than $10 million.
1989: The Berlin Wall is opened after dividing the city for 28 years.
1993: Stari Most, a 427-year-old bridge in the city of Mostar in Bosnia and Herzegovina, is destroyed, believed to be caused by artillery fire from Bosnian Croat forces.
1994: The chemical element Darmstadtium, a radioactive synthetic element, discovered by scientists in Darmstadt, Germany.
1998: Largest civil settlement in U.S. history: 37 brokerage houses are ordered to pay $1.3 billion to NASDAQ investors to compensate for price fixing.
2007: German Bundestag passes controversial bill mandating storage of citizens’ telecommunications traffic date for six months without probable cause.
