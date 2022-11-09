Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Nov. 9, 2012: The National Wildlife Federation has sued the state Department of Environmental Conservation for “severely” weakening its defenses against aquatic invasive species by backing off from its strict ballast discharge rules. “New York has gone 180 degrees from a leader in protecting water quality to defending an inadequate status quo,” Marc Smith, senior policy manger with the National Wildlife Federatoin’s Great Lakes office, said in a news release.
25 years ago
Nov. 9, 1997: By spring, Massena International Airport will have a new look. But to the dissatisfaction of the town and the industrial community, not much will change in terms of flight service. Massena is spending $1 million in state and federal grant money to renovate the terminal and install a 5-mile chain-link fence around the airport.
50 years ago
Nov. 9, 1972: An actual drop of 302 in student enrollment in Watertown’s public school system compared to last year is reflected in figures posted for the first attendance period which ended in September. Gary A. Jadwin, administrative assistant, reported the closing enrollment for the month of September at 6,245 as compared to 6,600 last year.
75 years ago
Nov. 9, 1947: The article in yesterday’s Times from Gouverneur describing the magnitude of the mining operations in Southern St. Lawrence County, cannot fail to impress readers with the importance of mining in the economy of Northern New York. There are 2,000 workers directly employed in the mines in Gouverneur, Fowler, Edwards, Clifton area, and beyond in the nearby Adirondacks, and over 4,000 more dependent upon the industry for subsistence. The annual payroll is in excess of $6,000,000.
100 years ago
Nov. 9, 1922: The St. Lawrence County Tuberculosis Assocation’s annual meeting for the election of officers was held at the court house. The report of the county nurse for tuberculosis, Mrs. Alma Bennet, was given for the year from November 1921 to October 1922, showing that there were 154 cases of tuberculosis now in the county and that 94 have been discharged during the past year.
125 years ago
Nov. 9, 1897: Watertown amusement-seekers will not lack for opportunity for enjoyment this week. The coming of Mary French Field, who will read from her father’s poems in the assembly room in the City hall building tomorrow evening, has been looked forward to for a long time with pleasant anticipation. “Shore Acres: is well known as a great play, and “A Husband by Deputy,” though unfamiliar, promises to be a high class performance.
150 years ago
Nov. 9, 1872: Cheap Farms! Free Homes! On the line of the Union Pacific Railroad. 12,000 acres of the best Farming and Mineral Lands in America. 3,000,000 acres in Nebraska, in the Platte Valley, now for sale. MILD CLIMATES, FERTILE SOIL, for Grain growing and Stock Raising unsurpassed by any in the United States. Cheaper growing and Stock Raising unsurpassed by any in the United States. Cheaper in Price more favorable terms given, and more convenient to market than can be found elsewhere.
The world
1906: Theodore Roosevelt is the first sitting president of the United States to make an official trip outside the country. He did so to inspect progress on the Panama Canal.
1970: Vietnam War: The Supreme Court of the United States votes 6–3 against hearing a case to allow Massachusetts to enforce its law granting residents the right to refuse military service in an undeclared war.
1998: Capital punishment in the United Kingdom, already abolished for murder, is completely abolished for all remaining capital offences.
1999: TAESA Flight 725 crashes after takeoff from Uruapan International Airport in Uruapan, Michoacán, Mexico, killing all 18 people on board.
2000: Uttarakhand officially becomes the 27th state of India, formed from thirteen districts of northwestern Uttar Pradesh.
2004: Firefox 1.0 is released.
2005: The Venus Express mission of the European Space Agency is launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
2005: Suicide bombers attack three hotels in Amman, Jordan, killing at least 60 people.
2012: A train carrying liquid fuel crashes and bursts into flames in northern Myanmar, killing 27 people and injuring 80 others.
2012: At least 27 people are killed and dozens are wounded in conflicts between inmates and guards at Welikada prison in Colombo.
2019: Kartarpur Corridor was started by India and Pakistan.
2020: Second Nagorno-Karabakh War: an armistice agreement was signed between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia that ended the war.
