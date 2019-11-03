The north
10 years ago
Nov. 3, 2009: From an editorial by St. Lawrence County clerk Patricia Ritchie: “North country residents are decry[ing] this latest taxation by Albany lawmakers to issue new license plates for every vehicle in the state. Fifty thousand average New Yorkers in two weeks, including a large percentage from St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties, have flocked to my online petition to denounce this money grab and demand relief.”
25 years ago
Nov. 3, 1994: Local officials working to keep Fort Drum open and the 10th Mountain Division in the north country hope a rally Saturday will give a glimpse of the community’s support for the Army post. Organizers say a large turnout will help show officials in Washington, D.C., what the north country thinks of Fort Drum to keep off any base-closing list. Officials expect the 1995 Base Closure and Realignment Commission hearings to begin in January.
50 years ago
Nov. 3, 1969: For the first time in more than half a century a policeman is not assigned to duty at night at the American Corner on Watertown’s Public Square. Police Chief John L. Tochette said the lack of an officer there was a “terrible injustice” which has been foisted on his department by a “minority” on the Watertown Police Benevolent Association.
75 years ago
Nov. 3, 1944: Major Jerry J. Belden, who made the invasion of Normandy on D-Day with the 82nd airborne division, sent captured equipment of a German Gestapo officer to his father, Patrick Belden, High Street, and his brother, Anthony, William Street. Included are a Gestapo military hat, a jacket for an officer and a German battle flag with a swastika and Maltese cross.
100 years ago
Nov. 3, 1919: The laxity of the police department in failing properly to enforce the ordinance relating to spitting in public places furnishes a topic for discussion at the November meeting of the board of health Monday evening. Physicians on the board were of the opinion that the communication of many diseases is effected by reason of this condition.
125 years ago
Nov. 3, 1894: The High school football team defeated the A.C.I. team of Adams at Athletic park yesterday by a score of 4 to 0. Victory once more perched upon the banners of the purple and white. It was a grand contest of science, strength and skill.
150 years ago
Nov. 3, 1869: The season for coughs and colds is rapidly approaching, and every one should be prepared to check the first symptoms, as a cough contracted between now and Christmas frequently lasts all winter. There is no better remedy than “Johnson’s Anodyne Liniment.” For all diseases of the throat and lungs, it should be used internally and externally.
The world
1493: Christopher Columbus arrives at the Caribbee Isles (Dominica) during his second expedition.
1794: Thomas Paine is released from a Parisian jail with help from the American ambassador James Monroe. He was arrested for having offended the Robespierre faction.
1813: American troops destroy the Indian village of Tallushatchee in the Mississippi Valley.
1883: The U.S. Supreme Court declares American Indians to be “dependent aliens.”
1918: The German fleet at Kiel mutinies. This is the first act leading to Germany’s capitulation in World War I.
1969: U.S. President Richard Nixon, speaking on TV and radio, asks the “silent majority” of the American people to support his policies and the continuing war effort in Vietnam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.