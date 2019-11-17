The north
10 years ago
Nov. 17, 2009: Actress Kathryn E. Erbe of “Law and Order: Criminal Intent” discussed literature with Watertown High School students Monday, kicking off the Actors and Writers Book Club. The new club will send an actor and a writer to high schools to discuss literature with students to get them excited about reading and writing. Club founder Thomas P. Kelly, a novelist and literacy director for the Writers Guild of America, East, also discussed literature with the students.
25 years ago
Nov. 17, 1994: A recently formed Indian River Central School district technology committee would like to explore providing computer stations in each classroom in the district, including the primary schools. The district currently has computer labs set up at the high school and middle school.
50 years ago
Nov. 17, 1969: Ten college students in Potsdam were arrested in separate narcotics raids early Sunday morning following an intensive month-long investigation. An estimated $3,000 (estimate value today of $20,500) worth of drugs was confiscated, along with six to seven ounces of ground parsley. The parsley powder is mixed with hallucinatory drug and smoked for “kicks.” Other drugs confiscated were L.S.D., marijuana and a variety of amphetamines.
75 years ago
Nov. 17, 1944: Senator James M. Mead of Buffalo will confer with army officials today to determine if Madison Barracks, one of the best equipped army camps in the nation, can be used as an army base hospital, possibly to handle overflow from the Utica Army hospital. The senator has been pressing the army to find a more suitable use for the barracks which are now being used as “storage space” for Pine Camp equipment.
100 years ago
Nov. 17, 1919: Deputy United States Marshal Olmstead was advised Saturday night by customs officials that a carload of Canadian liquor was being run across the border and would possibly pass Potsdam. Every road leading into the village was watched, but nothing was seen of the liquor. It is believed that it either was sent elsewhere or that the smugglers, fearing a trap, secreted it until a more favorable opportunity.
125 years ago
Nov. 17, 1894: Thursday afternoon there were shipped from the Adams station six horses that are to be entered in the “Horse Sale” at Madison Square Garden next week. Mr. Reese, of Kingston, shipped the pair of blacks that have been in training by John Casler, of Adams, and which have been so much admired, and his brown gelding from the same stable.
150 years ago
Nov. 17, 1869: There will be an Evening Writing and Book-Keeping Class opened this evening at the Watertown Business College. To hold every Thursday and Wednseday evenings, until March 1st. Now is your time to learn to write, who do not have time for day classes at this Institution.
The world
1918: Influenza deaths reported in the United States have far exceeded World War I casualties.
1951: Britain reports development of the world’s first nuclear-powered heating system.
1970: Soviet unmanned Luna 17 touches down on the moon.
1980: WHHM Television in Washington, D.C., becomes the first African-American public-broadcasting television station.
1986: Renault President Georges Besse is shot to death by leftists of the Direct Action Group in Paris.
1989: Student demonstration in Prague put down by riot police, leading to an uprising (the Velvet Revolution) that will topple the communist government on Dec. 29.
1993: Gen. Sani Abacha leads a military coup in Nigeria that overthrows the government of Ernest Shonekan.
1993: US House of Representatives passes resolution to establish the North American Free Trade Agreement.
2000: Controversial President of Peru Alberto Fujimori removed from office.
