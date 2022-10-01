Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 1, 2012: As many as 70 employees at E.J. Noble Hospital could be laid off soon as a result of the closure of the hospital’s lab and other subsequent services closing Friday. Administrator Charles P. Conole said details as to who would be laid off and exactly when are still being worked out. “There will be a reduction in force, and we’re working on that,” he said.
25 years ago
Oct. 1, 1997: Sharon Wiley has been selected as the 1997 Citizen of the Year in Cape Vincent. She will be honored during the Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet Thursday at Sunny Bank Restaurant.
50 years ago
Oct. 1, 1972: Potsdam — Bicycle racks for use by the public have been placed in the parking area at Market and Main Streets, the parking lot across from the water plant on Raymond Street and in front of the service station at the corner of Market and Depot Streets.
75 years ago
Oct. 1, 1947: Supreme Court Justice Abram Zoller of Herkimer, will be principal speaker at a dinner meeting of the Y.M.C.A. Business Men’s clbu to be held at the Association building Monday starting at 6:30 p.m. Justice Zoller’s topic will be “A Supreme Court Justice Looks at Our Serious Matrimonial Problems.”
100 years ago
Oct. 1, 1922: St. Patrick’s Catholic church built about 75 years ago at Brasher Falls, is in Ruins today, being totally destroyed by fire starting about 7 last night. William E. THompson, whose farm lies on the Bagdad road about two miles from here, bought the church Friday for $400 but had paid only part down. There is doubt as to whether insurance can be collected as the building wwas unoccupied.
125 years ago
Oct. 1, 1897: A number from here attended the funeral of George Dickenson and wife, of Taylor Settlement, Monday afternoon. They had lived happily together for 70 years. They had often said that when the Lord called them they hoped they might go together, and their wish was granted. Less than 24 hours after his wife died, Mr. Dickenson joined her in the spirit world. It was a beautiful ending to a happy, prosperous and honorable life. He was 94 and his wife, 89.
150 years ago
Oct. 1, 1872: At least one honest man has been found. Rev. Goo. R. Torrey, of Cape Vincent came to the city on Saturday last, and had occasion to pay a certain sum of money at the office of the Davis Sewing Machine Company. He carelessly left his pocket book, containing about $112 on the counter at the time and went home without it. Returning to the city on Monday he found the pocket book safe in the custody of Mr. S. Zimmerman, one of the book keepers of the company, and went his way rejoicing, glad to know that his money fell into good hands.
The world
1903: The Boston Americans play the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first game of the modern World Series.
1908: Ford Model T automobiles are offered for sale at a price of US$825.
1910: A large bomb destroys the Los Angeles Times building, killing 21.
1928: The Soviet Union introduces its first five-year plan.
1928: Newark Liberty International Airport opens up being the first airport in the New York City metro area.
1931: The George Washington Bridge in the United States, linking New Jersey and New York, is opened.
1940: The Pennsylvania Turnpike, often considered the first superhighway in the United States, opens to traffic.
1946: Nazi leaders are sentenced at the Nuremberg trials.
1946: The Daegu October Incident occurs in Allied-occupied Korea.
1947: The North American F-86 Sabre flies for the first time.
1949: The People’s Republic of China is established.
1953: Andhra State is formed, consisting of a Telugu-speaking area carved out of India’s Madras State.
1953: A Mutual Defense Treaty Between the United States and the Republic of Korea is concluded in Washington, D.C.
1955: The Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region is established.
1957: First appearance of In God we trust on U.S. paper currency.
1958: The National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics is replaced by NASA.
1960: Nigeria gains independence from the United Kingdom.
1961: The United States Defense Intelligence Agency is formed, becoming the country’s first centralized military intelligence organization.
1961: East and West Cameroon merge to form the Federal Republic of Cameroon.
1961: The CTV Television Network, Canada’s first private television network, is launched.
1964: The Free Speech Movement is launched on the campus of the University of California, Berkeley.
1964: Japanese Shinkansen (“bullet trains”) begin high-speed rail service from Tokyo to Osaka.
1966: West Coast Airlines Flight 956 crashes with no survivors in Oregon. This accident marks the first loss of a DC-9.
1968: Guyana nationalizes the British Guiana Broadcasting Service, which would eventually become part of the National Communications Network, Guyana.
1969: Concorde breaks the sound barrier for the first time.
1971: Walt Disney World opens near Orlando, Florida.
1971: The first practical CT scanner is used to diagnose a patient.
1975: Muhammad Ali defeats Joe Frazier in a boxing match in Manila, Philippines.
1978: Tuvalu gains independence from the United Kingdom.
1979: Pope John Paul II begins his first pastoral visit to the United States.
1979: The MTR, the rapid transit railway system in Hong Kong, opens.
1982: Helmut Kohl replaces Helmut Schmidt as Chancellor of Germany through a constructive vote of no confidence.
1982: EPCOT (Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow) opens at Walt Disney World in Florida.
1982: Sony and Phillips launch the compact disc in Japan. On the same day, Sony released the model CDP-101 compact disc player, the first player of its kind.
1985: Israel-Palestinian conflict: Israel attacks the Palestine Liberation Organization headquarters in Tunisia during “Operation Wooden Leg”.
1987: The 5.9 Mw Whittier Narrows earthquake shakes the San Gabriel Valley with a Mercalli intensity of VIII (Severe), killing eight and injuring 200.
1989: Denmark introduces the world’s first legal same-sex registered partnerships.
1991: Croatian War of Independence: The Siege of Dubrovnik begins.
1994: Palau enters a Compact of Free Association with the United States.
2000: Israel-Palestinian conflict: Palestinians protest the murder of 12-year-old Muhammad al-Durrah by the Israeli police in northern Israel, beginning the “October 2000 events.”
2001: Militants attack the state legislature building in Kashmir, killing 38.
2009: The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom takes over the judicial functions of the House of Lords.
2012: A ferry collision off the coast of Hong Kong kills 38 people and injures 102 others.
2014: A series of explosions at a gunpowder plant in Bulgaria completely destroys the factory, killing 15 people.
2014: A double bombing of an elementary school in Homs, Syria kills over 50 people.
2015: A gunman kills nine people at a community college in Oregon.
2015: Heavy rains trigger a major landslide in Guatemala, killing 280 people.
2015: The American cargo vessel SS El Faro sinks with all of its 33 crew after steaming into the eyewall of Hurricane Joaquin.
2017: An independence referendum, declared illegal by the Constitutional Court of Spain, takes place in Catalonia.
2017: Fifty-eight people are killed and 869 others injured in a mass shooting at a country music festival at the Las Vegas Strip in the United States; the gunman, Stephen Paddock, later commits suicide.
2018: The International Court of Justice rules that Chile is not obliged to negotiate access to the Pacific Ocean with Bolivia.
2019: The Kuopio school stabbing: one died and ten were injured when Joel Marin, armed with a sabre, attacked a school class at Savo Vocational School in Kuopio, Finland.
