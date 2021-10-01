Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 1, 2011: Scaffolding and a makeshift entranceway will be a part of the Dulles State Office Building for at least another nine months. An Office of General Services spokeswoman said that the $393,900 construction and rehabilitation project on the building at 317 Washington St. will be ongoing until June. The work is routine maintenance that “includes repairs to the brick veneer and marble spandrel panels on the two-story auditorium, the two-story annex and the 11-story tower.”
25 years ago
Oct. 1, 1996: Soldiers and officers, and their families, in the 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment at Fort Drum are stepping up their training to prepare for a six-month observation mission in the Sinai Peninsula. The unit will leave in early January to observe air, land and sea traffic in the area, a strip of desert between Egypt and Israel, as part of a Multinational Forces and Observers team set up in 1981 to make sure a peace treaty between the countries isn’t violated.
50 years ago
Oct. 1, 1971: At a rest area along Interstate Route 37 near Schroon Lake is a unique, abstract chunk of concrete. It’s the first highway sculpture in the state. The sculpture, which weighs six tons and is entitled “First Wheel,” is the work of Bradford Graves of New York City.
75 years ago
Oct. 1, 1946: Winter weather with all the trimmings arrived in northern New York today, the first of October, with the heaviest fall of snow for any early autumn period in history. From two inches to one foot of snow blanketed a wide portion of the north, the heaviest fall being in the Potsdam and Star Lake areas. Between two and three inches fell in Watertown.
100 years ago
Oct. 1, 1921: The Gunns Corners-Fishers Landing highway, which cuts off about three miles of the distance between Watetown and Fishers Landing and points beyond there, was opened to traffic on Thursday. The road is of bituminous macadam, 7.76 miles long. It passes through the Clayton-Alexandria Bay road near Fishers Landing. Cottage owners there will find the road a great boon.
125 years ago
Oct. 1, 1896: The high wind of yesterday did great damage to the trees and small buildings in Gouverneur. Many orchards suffered great damage. The cattle sheds on the fair grounds were once more torn up and scattered broadcast over the ground. This is the second or third time that this has occurred during the past two or three years.
150 years ago
Oct. 1, 1871: The second annual promenade concert of the employes of the Davis Sewing Machine Co., is to be given at Washington hall, Oct. 20th. On that occasion there will be given away one of the finest sewing machines manufactured by the company. The Davis Sewing Machine full orchestra will furnish the music, and carriages will be provided for all.
The world
1847: Maria Mitchell, American astronomer, discovers a comet and is elected the same day to the American Academy of Arts — the first woman to be so honored. The King of Denmark awarded her a gold medal for her discovery.
1908: The Ford Model T, the first car for millions of Americans, hits the market. Over 15 million Model Ts are eventually sold, all of them black.
1957: “In God We Trust” appears on US paper currency as an act to distinguish the U.S. from the officially atheist USSR; the motto had appeared on coins at various times since 1864.
1958: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) replaces the 43-year-old National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA) in the U.S..
1960: Nigeria becomes independent from the UK.
1961: The Federal Republic of Cameroon is formed by the merger of East and West Cameroon.
1962: The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson debuts; Carson will remain The Tonight Show host until 1992.
1964: The first Free Speech Movement protest erupts spontaneously on the University of California, Berkeley campus; students demanded an end to the ban of on-campus political activities.
1964: Japanese “bullet trains” (Shinkansen) begin high-speed rail transit between Tokyo and Osaka.
1971: Walt Disney World opens near Orlando, Florida, the second of Disney’s “Magic Kingdoms.”
1971: First CT or CAT brain scan performed, at Atkinson Morley Hospital in Wimbledon, London.
1974: Five Nixon aide — Kenneth Parkinson, Robert Mardian, Nixon’s Chief of Staff H.R. Haldeman, John Ehrlichman, and U.S. Attorney General John Mitchell — go on trial for conspiring to hinder the Watergate investigation.
1975: Legendary boxing match: Muhammad Ali defeats Joe Frazier in the “Thrilla in Manila.”
1979: U.S. returns sovereignty of the Panama Canal to Panama.
1982: First compact disc player, released by Sony.
1989: Denmark introduces the world’s first “civil union” law granting same-sex couples certain legal rights and responsibilities but stopping short of recognizing same-sex marriages.
1991: Siege of Dubrovnik begins in the Croatian War of Independence.
2009: The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom takes over judicial functions of the House of Lords.
