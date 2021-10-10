The north
10 years ago
Oct. 10, 2011: While much of the north country is fixated on November’s local elections, a St. Lawrence University professor is focusing on an election farther from home. Shelley A. McConnell, an assistant professor of government, has been asked by the nonprofit Carter Center to join a team of experts observing the Nov. 6 presidential and parliamentary elections in Nicaragua. The assessment was prompted by changes in regulations governing election observation and by a presidential candidate’s circumvention of national law.
25 years ago
Oct. 10, 1996: The majority of Watertown High School students are polite and well behaved, city Police Chief Stephen R. Brothers said today after completing an in-depth investigation of a Sept. 16 incident in which eight students were arrested. The incident involved 75 to 100 students who ended up in a brawl with police at the Watertown Shopping Plaza, across from the high school.
50 years ago
Oct. 10, 1971: The bell on top of the National Bank of Northern New York, used as part of their musical sound system that is heard three times daily, has been removed from the bank building. The musical programs will continue. Complaints received from nearby business places because of the loud sound caused the bank to remove the bell.
75 years ago
Oct. 10, 1946: More children were born in Watertown in September than in any other month in city history, it was revealed today by the city clerk. The birth record for the last month totalled 161, compared with the previous all-time total of 110 in September 1943.
100 years ago
Oct. 10, 1921: Organization of the Jefferson-St. Lawrence Counties Development Corporation, having for its aim the making of Hart Island, at Alexandria Bay, the “Summer Capitol” of the nation, was announced today. The new corporation has been in negotiations with representatives of the Boldt estate. It is proposed that Hart Island be donated to the government as a Summer White House, for the use of the president of the United States.
125 years ago
Oct. 10, 1896: The difference between the climatic conditions of the day and night at the present season is evidenced by the difference in costume of the policemen. The men on the day force still wear summer helmets and light clothing. The night officers have taken to heavy clothing, winter caps, sweaters and gloves.
150 years ago
Oct. 10, 1871: In view of the destruction of the City of Chicago by fire, it is apparent to us that the insurance on our property is comparatively worthless, and it behooves us to take such steps as will protect us from a like calamity. A meeting of the citizens is therefore called to meet at on Wednesday evening, to take into consideration the providing of a more ample supply to water, and adopting such other means as will better insure our property from destruction by fire.
The world
1789: In Versailles, France, Joseph Guillotin says the most humane way of carrying out a death sentence is decapitation by a single blow of a blade.
1863: The first telegraph line to Denver is completed.
1911: The Panama Canal opens.
1973: Spiro Agnew resigns the vice presidency amid accusations of income tax evasion. President Richard Nixon names Gerald Ford as the new vice president. Agnew is later convicted and sentenced to three years probation and fined $10,000.
1985: An Egyptian plane carrying hijackers of the Achille Lauro cruise ship is intercepted by Navy F-14s and forced to land at a NATO base in Sicily.
2008: Orakzai bombing, Afghanistan: members of the Taliban drive an explosive-laden truck into a meeting of 600 people discussing ways to rid their area of the Taliban; the bomb kills 110.
