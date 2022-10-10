Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 10, 2012: Despite financial hurdles, Canton-Potsdam Hospital ended 2011 in the black and is looking toward another successful year. In 2011, the hospital made more than $1.5 million, even as other area hospitals dealt with financial losses. Richard D. Jacobs, the hospital’s chief financial officer, credits this financial successs to an ever-growing medical staff and the new cancer center, completed in 2011, which has brought in additional revenue.
25 years ago
Oct. 10, 1997: The sale of a 95-year-old paper mill in Norfolk to a Vermont company is complete. Norfolk Paper Co. President Fernand D. Fournier sold the 100 Remington Ave. business, which employs 62 people and produces roughly 70 tons of specialty paper per day, to Norfolk Acquisition Inc. for $400,000. The purchaser is affiliated with APC Paper Inc., a holding company that has mills in Putney, Vt., and Clairmont, N.H. Though the mill was doing well before, the change of ownership appears to be having a positive impact, Economic Development Director Edmund J. Russell told the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency board. “The people at the mill are very happy with the changeover,” Mr. Russell said.
50 years ago
Oct. 10, 1972: A branch of the National Safety Equipment Co., Montreal will open in Malone about Dec. 1, according to Robert Charett, president of the Canadian firm. The firm, which will employ about 20 skilled sewing machine operators, will locate on the ground floor of the Mason building. In Canada, the firm employs 120 women at a plant in St. Stanislaus, Que.
75 years ago
Oct. 10, 1947: The Carthage Free library has added a new department to the loan library. A phonograph record collection of classical, semi-classical, modern and children’s music will be opened to the public Friday.
100 years ago
Oct. 10, 1922: Many teachers from the grade schools will attend the third annual meeting of the Teachers’ Welfare League in Syracuse in the assembly hall of the court house Saturday, Oct. 14. Miss Florence Hall, president of the Grade Teachers association of the city and secretary of the state organization, and Miss Agness Hickey, chairman of the executive committee of the city association, will go as official representatives and it is expected that many others will attend as low rates have been established for special motor bus transportation.
125 years ago
Oct. 10, 1897: Miss Bertha Warriner invited the other members of her Sabbath school class to assist in celebrating her eighth birthday yesterday. The little misses were entertained in royal style.
150 years ago
Oct. 10, 1872: The New Splendidbly Illustrated Edition of Robinson Crusoe just out, is the most popular book in print. 528 pages tinted paper, only $2.50, easy worth $3.50.
The world
1903: The Women’s Social and Political Union is founded in support of the enfranchisement of British women.
1911: The day after a bomb explodes prematurely, the Wuchang Uprising begins against the Chinese monarchy.
1913: U.S. President Woodrow Wilson triggers the explosion of the Gamboa Dike, completing major construction on the Panama Canal.
1928: Chiang Kai-shek becomes Chairman of the Republic of China.
1933: A United Airlines Boeing 247 is destroyed by sabotage, the first such proven case in the history of commercial aviation.
1935: In Greece, a coup d’état ends the Second Hellenic Republic.
1938: Abiding by the Munich Agreement, Czechoslovakia completes its withdrawal from the Sudetenland.
1945: The Double Tenth Agreement is signed by the Communist Party and the Kuomintang about the future of China.
1954: The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Muscat, Neil Innes, sends a signal to the Sultanate’s forces, accompanied with oil explorers, to penetrate Fahud, marking the beginning of Jebel Akhdar War between the Imamate of Oman and the Sultanate of Muscat.
1957: U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower apologizes to Ghanaian finance minister Komla Agbeli Gbedemah after he is refused service in a Delaware restaurant.
1957: The Windscale fire results in Britain’s worst nuclear accident.
1963: France cedes control of the Bizerte naval base to Tunisia.
1963: The Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty comes into effect.
1964: The Tokyo Summer Olympics opening ceremony is the first to be relayed live by satellites.
1967: The Outer Space Treaty comes into force.
1970: Fiji becomes independent.
1970: Canada’s October Crisis escalates when Quebec Vice Premier Pierre Laporte is kidnapped by members of the Front de libération du Québec.
1973: U.S. Vice President Spiro Agnew resigns after being charged with evasion of federal income tax.
1975: Papua New Guinea joins the United Nations.
1979: The Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant began operations in Eurajoki, Satakunta, Finland.
1980: The 7.1 Mw El Asnam earthquake shakes northern Algeria, killing 2,633 and injuring 8,369.
1980: The Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front is founded in El Salvador.
1985: US Navy aircraft intercept an Egyptian airliner carrying the perpetrators of the Achille Lauro hijacking, and force it to land in Italy.
1986: A 5.7 Mw San Salvador earthquake shakes El Salvador, killing 1,500.
1997: Austral Líneas Aéreas Flight 2553 crashes and explodes in Uruguay, killing 74.
1998: A Lignes Aériennes Congolaises jetliner is shot down by rebels in Kindu, Democratic Republic of the Congo, killing 41 people.
2002: Iraq War: The United States Congress approves the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002.
2007: Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor becomes the first Malaysian in space on board Soyuz TMA-11.
2009: Armenia and Turkey sign the Zurich Protocols, intended to normalize relations. However, they are never ratified by either side.
2010: The Netherlands Antilles are dissolved as a country.
2015: Twin bomb blasts in the Turkish capital Ankara kill 109 and injure 500+.
2018: Hurricane Michael makes landfall in the Florida Panhandle as a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane. It kills 57 people in the United States, 45 in Florida, and causes an estimated $25.1 billion in damage.
