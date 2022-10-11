Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 11, 2012: New York’s business climate cannot get much bleaker. The annual report by the Tax Foundation on the business tax climate in the 50 states put New York at the bottom, which was worse than last year’s 49th ranking, due to its high taxes. “Despite moderate corporate taxes, New York scores at the bottom this year by having the worst individual income tax, the sixth-worst unemployment insurance taxes, and the sixth-worse property taxes,” the national group said. Property taxes are averaging $2,105 per person. The state ranked 23rd with it s”moderate corporate tax.”
25 years ago
Oct. 11, 1997: A new partnership between one of the region’s youngest community theater troupes and a recently rejuvenated college group will be launched when members of the North Jefferson Community Theater and the Dionysian Players of Jefferson Community College share the stage next weekend. The results will be seen in three performances of Neil Simon’s near-classic “Barefoot in the Park” at the McVean Student Center Theater on the JCC campus.
50 years ago
Oct. 11, 1972: Two Potsdam State University College sociology professors have completed work on a two-volume study of the feasibility and need for regionalizing criminal correction and detention programs in Northern New York. The report was prepared by Dr. Joseph D. Yenerall and Dr. Peter M. Wickman, in collaboration with Bardin Nelson Jr., a sociologist-architect and former member of the St. Lawrence University sociology faculty. Volume one sets forth the characteristics of a model or “ideal” community-based regional corrections program.
75 years ago
Oct. 11, 1947: After spending the summer at her home near Limerick, and with her daughter and son-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Merlin Ausman, Mrs. Nettie Webb will leave by plane from Dexter Airport, today for Washington, D.C. Mrs. Webb celebrated her 81st birthday, Aug. 13.
100 years ago
Oct. 11, 1922: A history contest under the direction of Miss Streiff is being conducted in Room 45 of the eighth grade, beginning Oct. 10 and ending Nov. 10. At that time a treat will be given by the losers to members of the winning team. A method of scoring has been decided upon by the teacher and pupils.
125 years ago
Oct. 11, 1897: Never was rain more welcome than that which fell in the vicinity of the fire threatened village of Depauville last night and this morning and checked the forest fire which yesterday afternoon menaced several farm houses near the village. The fire has been smoldering in the woods, about three-quarters of a mile southwest of Depauville, for two weeks or more, and the fierce south wind of yesterday fanned it into a raging blaze, which swept over 75 to 100 acres of timber land.
150 years ago
Oct. 11, 1872: There lives in Oswego county a man by the name of John Parks, whose idea of “having fun” is novel to say the least. About three weeks since Parks was returning from the “Country,” accompanied by another man, both being in a state well calculated for fun. Parks said to his comrade, “you hold my coat if you want to see some fun.” Whereupon Parks got over the fence into the pasture and getting down upon all fours, proceeded toward a two year old bull, for the purpose of frightening him. Parks thought he would terminate in fright, but he was mistaken.
The world
1906: San Francisco sparks a diplomatic crisis between the United States and Japan by ordering segregated schools for Japanese students.
1910: Piloted by Arch Hoxsey, Theodore Roosevelt becomes the first U.S. president to fly in an airplane.
1912: First Balkan War: The day after the Battle of Sarantaporo, Greek troops liberate the city of Kozani.
1918: The 7.1 Mw San Fermín earthquake shakes Puerto Rico. The quake and resulting tsunami kill up to 116 people.
1937: The Duke and Duchess of Windsor tour Nazi Germany for 12 days and meet Adolf Hitler on the 22nd.
1941: Beginning of the National Liberation War of Macedonia.
1942: World War II: Off Guadalcanal, United States Navy ships intercept and defeat a Japanese force.
1944: The Tuvan People’s Republic is annexed by the Soviet Union.
1950: CBS’s field-sequential color system for television is the first to be licensed for broadcast by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission.
1954: In accord with the 1954 Geneva Conference, French troops complete their withdrawal from North Vietnam.
1958: NASA launches Pioneer 1, its first space probe, although it fails to achieve a stable orbit.
1961: 1st Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement held in Belgrade, SFR Yugoslavia, resulting in the establishment of the Non-Aligned Movement.
1962: The Second Vatican Council becomes the first ecumenical council of the Roman Catholic Church in 92 years.
1968: NASA launches Apollo 7, the first successful manned Apollo mission.
1976: George Washington is posthumously promoted to the grade of General of the Armies.
1984: Aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger, astronaut Kathryn D. Sullivan becomes the first American woman to perform a space walk.
1984: Aeroflot Flight 3352 crashes into maintenance vehicles upon landing in Omsk, Russia, killing 178.
1986: Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev meet in Iceland to continue discussions about scaling back IRBM arsenals in Europe.
1987: The AIDS Memorial Quilt is first displayed during the Second National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights.
1987: Start of Operation Pawan by Indian forces in Sri Lanka. Thousands of civilians, insurgents, soldiers die.
1991: Prof. Anita Hill delivers her televised testimony concerning sexual harassment during the Clarence Thomas Supreme Court nomination.
1999: Air Botswana pilot Chris Phatswe steals an ATR 42 from Sir Seretse Khama International Airport and later crashes it into two other aircraft at the airport, killing himself.
2000: NASA launches STS-92, the 100th Space Shuttle mission.
2001: The Polaroid Corporation files for federal bankruptcy protection.
2002: A bomb attack in a shopping mall in Finland kills seven.
2013: A migrant boat sinks in the Channel of Sicily, with at least 34 people drowning.
2018: Soyuz MS-10, launching an intended crew for the ISS, suffers an in-flight abort. The crew lands safely.
