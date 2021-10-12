Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 12, 2011: Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III, who led the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum during 2003, 2004 and 2005, has been nominated by President Barack Obama to become the next vice chief of staff of the Army. The move, if confirmed by the Senate, would move Gen. Austin to the second-highest uniformed position in the Army. Gen. Austin is now in command of U.S. forces in Iraq.
25 years ago
Oct. 12, 1996: The Jeff-Lewis Mediation Center is organizing a program to help parents work out custody and visitation issues without having to appear in Family Court. The agency, 500 Woolworth Building, was recently awarded a $20,000 grant from the Unified Court System of New York State to start a Family Court Mediation Project. Volunteer mediators will help parents develop their own agreements regarding custody and visitation.
50 years ago
Oct. 12, 1971: A shopping center is planned for the west side of the intersection of Routes 26 and 12, south of Lowville. Included will be a P & C Food Market of about 20,000 square feet and a Neisner Department store of 50,000 square feet, as well as a drug store and other stores.
75 years ago
Oct. 12, 1946: In order to offer driving instruction to veterans who have lost one or both legs at or above the ankle or who have lost the use of their legs, the Lewis county veterans’ service agency of the New York state division of veterans’ affairs is seeking the names of all persons in the county who have been so injured. Recent legislation entitles such former servicemen to a special automobile or other conveyance at government expense.
100 years ago
Oct. 12, 1921: Because certain persons persist in clipping magazines and books at the Flower Memorial Library, a woman librarian will be stationed in the large reading room of the building at all times hereafter. Within the past few weeks the back cover cigarette advertisement of the London Graphic was cut out with a knife and several pages of recipes have been clipped from the Good Housekeeping magazine.
125 years ago
Oct. 12, 1896: The investigation by the grand jury in regard to the setting on fire of the business blocks of West Carthage results just as it was expected and hoped it would. There wasn’t any reason in the world for suspecting Dr. Hewitt of such a crime and the charge that was made reflects on no one but those who made it. Dr. Hewitt is pretty well known around here and is admired but is sometimes gruff.
150 years ago
Oct. 12, 1871: The cry from Chicago for help in her great desolation comes to every person who has to spare. One hundred thousand people are destitute. Will Watertown contribute her share to relieve the ruined city? Can not a meeting be called and some measures be adopted for sending on something which may help the suffering?
The world
1492: Christopher Columbus and his crew land in the Bahamas.
1933: Alcatraz Island is made a federal maximum security prison.
1943: The U.S. Fifth Army begins an assault crossing of the Volturno River in Italy.
1960: Inejiro Asanuma, leaders of the Japan Socialist Party, is assassinated during a live TV broadcast.
1964: USSR launches Voskhod I, first spacecraft with multi-person crew; it is also the first mission in which the crew did not wear space suits.
1970: President Richard Nixon announces the pullout of 40,000 more American troops in Vietnam by Christmas.
1994: NASA loses contact with the Magellan probe spacecraft in the thick atmosphere of Venus.
2000: Suicide bombers at Aden, Yemen, damage USS Cole; 17 crew members killed and over 35 wounded.
2002: Terrorist bombers kill over 200 and wound over 300 more at the Sari Club in Kuta, Bali.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.