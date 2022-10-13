Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 13, 2012: On her first day of meeting with the youngest of readers during a Bibliobabes session, Kimberly A. Holmes selected “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” “It’s one of my daughter’s favorite books. This is an awesome book, one of my favorites,” the new Massena Public Library youth services librarian said. Ms. Holmes was hired on a part-time basis — 30 hours a week — on Sept. 28. She replaces Elaine A. Dunne-Thayer, who was appointed library directer after 11 years as the youth services librarian.
25 years ago
Oct. 13, 1997: The recent article about the theft of political signs in Chaumont has me wondering. Is the Times reporter trying to create controversy by using the ever popular “sensationalism” or has the Lyme autumn air rekindled “political fever” in the two parties, causing everything to be politically motivated? Obviously I don’t know the entire story (do we ever?), but it amazes me that the Republican chairman didn’t try harder to deflect criticism away from their candidate rather than add fuel to the fire. Maybe it’s just that “sensationalism” creeping into the story. Knowing both candidates, I am sure neither one would be responsible for any unethical campaign practices.
50 years ago
Oct. 13, 1972: The North Country Chapter of Trout Unlimited will work to clean up Cold Creek Satuday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The job will start near the WOTT radio station building. Volunteers are needed.
75 years ago
Oct. 13, 1947: A drive-in theater, the first in Franklin county, will soon be under construction on the Malone-Chateaugay road about a mile east of the village of Malone. The new theater, which will accommodate 400 cars, is being constructed by William T. Shaw and his son, William A. Shaw.
100 years ago
Oct. 13, 1922: A great deal of criticism is being heard about the bad detour on the west road near the farm of Fred O’Brien, about half way between Lowville and Harrisburg. A new culvert is in progress of construction and necessitates the tourist raking to the fields which in raining weather has become almost impassable. A great many cars have become forced to go to the farmer for assistance.
125 years ago
Oct. 13, 1897: Watertown is to have a cold storage warehouse. Some local builders are preparing place for a modern building for that purpose in the vicinity of Factory street. It will contain separate apartments for meats, fruits, vegetables, dairy products and beer.
150 years ago
Oct. 13, 1872: Rand the indefatigable news dealer, has just received a full supply of Nast’s and Josh Billings’ Alamanacs for 1873. They are full of fresh hits.
The world
1903: The Boston Red Sox win the first modern World Series, defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates in the eighth game.
1908: Margaret Travers Symons bursts into the UK parliament and becomes the first woman to speak there.
1917: The “Miracle of the Sun” is witnessed by an estimated 70,000 people in the Cova da Iria in Portugal.
1946: France adopts the constitution of the Fourth Republic.
1962: The Pacific Northwest experiences a cyclone the equal of a Category 3 hurricane, with winds above 150 mph. Forty-six people die.
1976: The first electron micrograph of an Ebola virus is taken at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by Dr. F. A. Murphy.
1977: Hijacking of Lufthansa Flight 181 by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.
1983: Ameritech Mobile Communications launches the first US cellular network in Chicago.
1990: Syrian forces attack free areas of Lebanon, removing General Michel Aoun from the presidential palace.
1993: At least 60 people die in eastern Papua New Guinea when a series of earthquakes rock the Finisterre Range, triggering massive landslides.
2010: The mining accident in Copiapó, Chile ends as all 33 trapped miners arrive at the surface after a record 69 days underground.
2013: A stampede occurs in India during the Hindu festival Navratri, killing 115 and injuring more than 110.
2016: The Maldives announces its decision to withdraw from the Commonwealth of Nations.
2019: Kenyan Brigid Kosgei sets a new world record for a woman runner with a time of 2:14:04 at the 2019 Chicago Marathon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.