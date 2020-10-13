Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 13, 2010: Mangia! The Italian-American Civic Association held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday afternoon for a new kitchen at the club’s building, 192 Bellew Ave. The current kitchen is in the basement and the dining room is on the ground level — a challenge for people serving food at events held in the building. The 704-square-foot kitchen expansion will be off the front of the building on the side closest to the intersection of Bellew Avenue and Emmett Street and will ultimately allow the club to host more events.
25 years ago
Oct. 13, 1995: Twenty-nine of the 38 Jefferson county legislature hopefuls attended a candidate forum at Jefferson Community College, which was sponsored by the student government, virtually matching the number of people in the crowd. Apathy won the night, with most in the audience being friends and family of candidates, and a few JCC students who appeared to be there fulfilling a class assignment.
50 years ago
Oct. 13, 1970: Rubble is all that remains of the old structure at 120 S. Mechanic St., Carthage, for two decades the office of the village clerks. The building has been razed to allow completion of the grading around the new municipal building, the $310,000 project that will house facilities for the village clerk, the village board, the fire and police departments, the police justice court and a community meeting room.
75 years ago
Oct. 13, 1945: Addresses by representatives of both the ownership and management of Station WMSA, of the American Broadcasting company, and the town and village of Massena and St. Lawrence county, opened the dedicatory broadcast program of Massena’s new radio station at the high school auditorium Friday afternoon. All expressed satisfaction and pride in the step which has brought first-rate radio communication to the village.
100 years ago
Oct. 13, 1920: Sunday, several owners of automobiles visited some of the apple belts of Jefferson county and brought home with them their winter’s supply of apples. It is said the city man paid growers 50 cents a bushel for choice winter varieties and did their own picking with the assistance of the owners.
125 years ago
Oct. 13, 1895: The Watertown junior football team challenges any team in northern New York (Gouverneur preferred) whose aggregate weight shall not exceed over 1,500 pounds, to a game at the earliest possible date.
150 years ago
Oct. 13, 1870: The Gotham street hill is pronounced to be one of the best jobs ever done in this city. Before Supt. Parker had done with it, people had practically abandoned it so far as possible, being almost non-traversable. But now all that is changed. The hill is properly graded and drained and made a thing of beauty.
The world
1849: The California state constitution, which prohibits slavery, is signed in Monterey.
1903: Boston defeats Pittsburgh in baseball’s first World Series.
1904: Sigmund Freud’s The Interpretation of Dreams is published.
1958: First appearance of Paddington Bear, now a beloved icon of children’s literature.
1967: First game of the fledgling American Basketball Association; Oakland Oaks beat Anaheim Amigos 134-129 in Oakland, Calif.
1976: Dr. F.A. Murphy at Center for Disease Control obtains the first electron micrograph of an Ebola viral particle.
1983: The Space Shuttle Challenger, carrying seven, the largest crew to date, lands safely at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
2010: After being underground for a record 69 days, all 33 miners trapped in a Copiapo, Chile, mine are rescued.
