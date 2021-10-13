Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 13, 2011: A Canadian defense contractor plans to make Ogdensburg its new corporate headquarters, a move that could create 220 jobs over the next two years. City Manager Arthur J. Sciorra has been involved in discussions with General Propulsion Inc., an Ottawa, Ontario, firm that develops technologies for the Canadian and American navies as well as a host of private companies including Rolls-Royce, Siemens and Westinghouse.
25 years ago
Oct. 13, 1996: Half-day kindergarten is on the way to becoming a thing of the past, especially in the north country. Here, schools have moved more rapidly to the longer kindergarten day than have other regions of the state, possibly because of limited child care options in rural areas. All but Massena, Carthage, Thousand Islands, Alexandria and Beaver River school districts, out of 33 in the three-county region, have adopted a full-day program.
50 years ago
Oct. 13, 1971: A major changeout of telephone switching equipment will take place Sunday in the Adams exchange of the General Telephone Co. The changeout will result in new telephone numbers and a switch to seven-digit dialing for customers in the exchanges of Adams, Adams Center, Belleville and Henderson.
75 years ago
Oct. 13, 1946: Flame from a workman’s blow torch is believed to have caused a $20,000 fire which damaged the upper portion of Hopewell Hall, palatial summer show place on Wellesley Island Thursday afternoon. Hopewell Hall, one of the oldest and most beautiful estates on the St. Lawrence river, is owned by Mrs. Nils R. Johaneson, a daughter of the late George C. Boldt, builder of the famous Boldt castle at Alexandria Bay.
100 years ago
Oct. 13, 1921: During a sensational running gun fight from Old Dekalb to the outskirts of Gouverneur, a distance of 14 miles, on Tuesday night, Wilbur F. Hunt, a cement contractor from Watertown, was shot and killed by unknown automobilists who sought to effect a liquor robbery. At the time of the thrilling chase, there were more than 150 bottles of various brands of intoxicating liquors in Hunt’s Chandler touring automobile.
125 years ago
Oct. 13, 1896: The junior class of the Watertown High school will publish one issue of the Watertown Herald, the first week in December. It is a decided novelty for the scholars of a High school to undertake to run a weekly paper.
150 years ago
Oct. 13, 1871: Make your calculations for a relief meeting in aid of the Chicago sufferers at Washington Hall tomorrow evening. Mr. Sherman freely gives the use of the Hall. Messrs. Nill & Jess, and their employees, sent ten barrels of crackers to Chicago this morning. The Rome, Watertown and Ogdensburg railroad will transport all provisions for Chicago free of charge over its line.
The world
1983: The Space Shuttle Challenger, carrying seven, the largest crew to date, lands safely at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
2010: After being underground for a record 69 days, all 33 miners trapped in a Copiapo, Chile, mine are rescued.
