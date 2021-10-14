Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 14, 2011: Work on ridding Sewall’s Island of oil contamination should be completed in about three weeks, making it ready for development. On Thursday, Kenneth A. Mix, the city’s planning and community development coordinator said the city most likely will work with the Watertown Local Development Corp. to market the island, first by finding out whether developers are interested in the island and what kind of project they might want to complete on it.
25 years ago
Oct. 14, 1996: Reconstruction of the veranda at Boldt Castle marks the final phase of a plan to restore the exterior of the popular summer tourist stop to its original splendor. Advance Mechanicals of Alexandria Bay in August began work on the veranda, which surrounds nearly two-thirds of the Heart Island castle. Repairs will continue throughout fall and are expected to be completed by the end of June, shortly after the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority reopens the castle for the 1997 season.
50 years ago
Oct. 14, 1971: Redesign reconciled for the moment in an internal conflict between defenders of Watertown’s school system and reform-minded Council members by formally adopting Wednesday night their statement of goals titled “Long Range Objectives of a System of Education”. The temporary truce was achieved by dropping the word “New” where it has been “A New System,” thus disavowing any overt intent to scrap the present school system entirely for a new one.
75 years ago
Oct. 14, 1946: The war brides of this area met Friday afternoon at 2 at the Y.W.C.A. and organized the G.I.B. club. The club made plans to meet each Friday afternoon. Next Friday, Miss Mae Clark of the Red Cross will speak on “Veterans’ Services.” All members are asked to bring their knitting. Any G.I. bride from this area is urged to join the G.I.B. club.
100 years ago
Oct. 14, 1921: The body of Pvt. John Londraville, who was killed in action in France, Oct. 14, 1918, arrived at Cape Vincent this afternoon and was taken to St. Vincent de Paul’s Catholic church where the funeral will be held Thursday morning, full military honors being accorded the soldier. The body will lie in state at the church until the time of the funeral. Private Londraville is the last Cape Vincent soldier to be brought from France.
125 years ago
Oct. 14, 1896: Four members of the Gouverneur Chess club are expected to arrive here tomorrow to play against four players to be picked out from among the members of the Watertown Chess club. The game will occur at the Woodruff house, and is expected to be an interesting one.
150 years ago
Oct. 14, 1871: A fire is raging in the swamps about Castorland, in Lewis county. One hundred tons of hay were destroyed on Monday last.
The world
1964: Rev. Martin Luther King is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for advocating a policy of nonviolence.
1966: Montreal, Quebec, Canada, opens its underground Montreal Metro rapid-transit system.
1968: American Jim Hines breaks the “ten-second barrier” in the 100-meter sprint at the Olympics in Mexico City; his time was 9.95.
1968: U.S. Defense Department announces 24,000 soldiers and Marines will be sent back to Vietnam for involuntary second tours of duty.
1998: Eric Robert Rudolph charged with the 1996 bombing during the Summer Olympics in Atlanta. It was one of several bombing incidents Rudolph carried out to protest legalized abortion in the U.S.
1994: Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, Israel’s Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres for establishing the Oslo Accords and preparing for Palestinian Self Government.
