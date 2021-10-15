Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 15, 2011: The Dorsey Street man who proposed a city dog park three years ago believes the proposal should be revisited in light of the Aug. 31 incident in which a toddler was mauled by an American bulldog at the Watertown farmers market. Scott A. Gates said a dog park will help prevent similar attacks. He intends to bring his idea for a city dog park to the City Council at Monday night’s meeting and lobby support for the city to allocate land for the facility. He also will be looking for the community to come forward with donations.
25 years ago
Oct. 15, 1996: The town of Wilna is taking the next steps toward readying Regency Park for occupation, including forming a commission to advise the Town Council. The South James Street housing complex was recently acquired by the town through non-payment of property taxes. There are five townhouses on the property and several vacant lots, some with foundations in place. Minor repairs are needed on most units. The town has agreed to fix the units and may sell them to retirees or first-time home buyers.
50 years ago
Oct. 15, 1971: A motorized education unit is on the road combatting venereal disease on college campuses and secondary schools throughout New York State. It will visit Jefferson Community College today. The Medical Society of the state of New York is sending the health van on tour in recognition of the fact that VD has reached epidemic proportions in the state and claims 60 per cent of its victims under the age of 25.
75 years ago
Oct. 15, 1946: A major improvement is being made in Commercial street, Theresa, rebuilding the sidewalks in front of the business blocks. The former cement sidewalk has become out of repair. The new sidewalk will be 8-feet instead of 10 feet. This gives cars more parking space so that traffic can get through the streets better.
100 years ago
Oct. 15, 1921: Between 30 and 40 girls have enrolled for the homemaking course which has been adopted as a part of the regular curriculum of the Alexandria Bay High school. The eagerness of girls to take the course is revealed by the fact that three of last year’s graduates have returned to the school for the homemaking course.
125 years ago
Oct. 15, 1896: A free silver meeting was held at Evans Mills last night. The hall was crowded to overflowing and there were many ladies in the audience. The speakers were Attorney John Conboy and Photographer Fred K. Hart.
150 years ago
Oct. 15, 1871: The Carthage train is now able to run down to the depot of the Rome and Ogdensburg road, on their own track. Quite an improvement over the former practice of backing down on the R & O track.
The world
1582: The Gregorian (or New World) calendar is adopted in Italy, France, Spain and Portugal; and the preceding 10 days are lost to history.
1878: Thomas A. Edison founds the Edison Electric Light Co.
1966: Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale establish the Black Panther Party, an African-American revolutionary socialist political group, in the U.S.
1969: Rallies for the Moratorium to End the War in Vietnam draw over 2 million demonstrators across the U.S., a quarter million of them in the nation’s capital.
1987: The Great Storm of 1987 strikes the U.K. and Europe during the night of Oct.15-16, killing over 20 people and causing widespread damage.
1989: Canadian hockey player Wayne Gretzky makes his 1,851st goal, breaking the all-time scoring record in the National Hockey League.
1990: Mikhail Gorbachev, leader of the USSR, receives Nobel Peace Prize for his work in making his country more open and reducing Cold War tensions.
2008: Dow Jones Industrial Average plummets 733.08 points, the second-largest percentage drop in the Dow’s history.
2011: Protests break out in countries around the globe, under the slogan “United for Global Democracy.”
