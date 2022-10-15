Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 15, 2012: Humorist Brandon J. Mendelson checked his Twitter account Wednesday afternoon with palpable irony. In the SUNY Potsdam bookstore, Mr. Mendelson stood behind a display of his recently published book, “Social Media is Bull****.” “It is deliberately inflammatory but more or less true,” Mr. Mendelson said. “Social media’s impact and value is being sold to people as a gateway to success, and that is complete fiction.”
25 years ago
Oct. 15, 1997: Former St. Lawrence University student Dorine C. Lord remembers wrestler Isadore Demsky sneaking to the back of the gym before matches to let two local youths in for free because they couldn’t afford the admission price. Mr. Demsky, one of the few Jewish students at St. Lawrence in the 1930s, was no stranger to closed doors. Although he was president of the student governement association and active in campus dramatics, Mr. Demsky, who graduated in 1939, was looked down on by other students and wasn’t invited to join a fraternity because of his religion. “I always had a feeling he was destined for something,” It didn’t take long for Mr. Demsky to make his mark. The Amsterdam native changed his name to Kirk Douglas and went on to star in more than 70 films.
50 years ago
Oct. 15, 1972: After living on Long Island for 16 years, Robert Macy decided it was time for some of his dreams to start coming true. He worked outside New York City as a teachnician, but had visions of being a farmer. Three years ago, Robert, his wife and three children bought an apple farm near Mexico. It has developed into one of the best farms in the Mexico region with the entire family participating in the operation. Mrs. Macy said her husband fell in love with the apple farm the minute he saw it. “We signed the papers for the farm at night and within 24 hours we had sold our house on Long Island,” explained Mrs. Macy.
75 years ago
Oct. 15, 1947: After working with bees down through the years Rev. Allan Moore, retired Methodist clergyman of Theresa, has sold out his holdings in bees and equipment, and expects to retire from a paying hobby he has had for much of his life. Rev. Mr. Moore, former secretary of the Northern Honey Producers association, has recently concluded he would like spending a longer time in Florida winters.
100 years ago
Oct. 15, 1922: Lowville — Local hunters are ready for the fray. For days pack baskets have occupied the center of kitchen floors. Hunting equipment has been hauled out, overlooked and repacked, ready for instant use, game law books have been consulted and the following quotation noted: “Wild deer having horns not less than three inches in length may be taken from Oct. 15 to Nov. 15.”
125 years ago
Oct. 15, 1897: Clairvoyant Examinations Free: By Dr. E. F. Butterfield, at Otis house, Watertown, Tuesday and Wednesday. An experience of 40 years in the treatment of disease of every name and kind, experience has taught that beyond a question there are hundreds of chronic (so-called incurable) invalids, no matter how complicated their case, that could be restored to health if the cause and location of their disease were understood and pointed out. Call on the doctor. He understands your disease perfectly, asks you no questions and give you a diagnosis free.
150 years ago
Oct. 15, 1872: Referred to Committee on Streets: A petition asking for the re-establishment of a grade on Factory street, and particularly the fixing of the walk in front of Mechanic’s Hall, owned by N. Wilson.
The world
1910: Airship America is launched from New Jersey in the first attempt to cross the Atlantic by a powered aircraft.
1917: World War I: Dutch dancer Mata Hari is executed by France for espionage.
1923: The German Rentenmark is introduced in Germany to counter hyperinflation in the Weimar Republic.
1928: The airship Graf Zeppelin completes its first trans-Atlantic flight, landing at Lakehurst, New Jersey, United States.
1932: Tata Airlines (later to become Air India) makes its first flight.
1939: The New York Municipal Airport (later renamed LaGuardia Airport) is dedicated.
1940: President Lluís Companys of Catalonia is executed by the Francoist government.
1944: World War II: Germany replaces the Hungarian government after it announces an armistice with the Soviet Union.
1951: Mexican chemist Luis E. Miramontes completes the synthesis of norethisterone, the basis of an early oral contraceptive.
1954: Hurricane Hazel devastates the eastern seaboard of North America, killing 95 and causing massive floods as far north as Toronto.
1956: FORTRAN, the first modern computer language, is first shared with the coding community.
1965: Vietnam War: A draft card is burned during an anti-war rally by the Catholic Worker Movement, resulting in the first arrest under a new law.
1966: The Black Panther Party is created by Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale.
1970: During the construction of Australia’s West Gate Bridge, a span of the bridge falls and kills 35 workers. The incident is the country’s worst industrial accident to this day.[7]
1979: Supporters of the Malta Labour Party ransack and destroy the Times of Malta building and other locations associated with the Nationalist Party.
1979: A coup d’état in El Salvador overthrows President Carlos Humberto Romero and begins the 12 year-long Salvadoran Civil War.[8]
1987: Aero Trasporti Italiani Flight 460 crashes near Conca di Crezzo, Italy, killing all 37 people on board.[9]
1989: Wayne Gretzky becomes the all-time leading points scorer in the NHL.
1989: Eight of those convicted in South Africa’s Rivonia Trial are released from prison.
1990: Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to lessen Cold War tensions and open up his nation.
1991: The “Oh-My-God particle”, an ultra-high-energy cosmic ray measured at 40,000,000 times that of the highest energy protons produced in a particle accelerator, is observed at the University of Utah HiRes observatory in Dugway Proving Ground, Utah.
1991: The leaders of the Baltic States, Arnold Rüütel of Estonia, Anatolijs Gorbunovs of Latvia and the Vytautas Landsbergis of Lithuania, signed the OSCE Final Act in Helsinki, Finland.[10]
1994: The United States, under the Clinton administration, returns Haiti’s first democratically elected president, Jean-Bertrand Aristide, to the island.[11]
1995: Saddam Hussein is reelected president of Iraq through a referendum.
1997: The Cassini probe launches from Cape Canaveral on its way to Saturn.
2001: NASA’s Galileo spacecraft passes within 180 km of Jupiter’s moon Io.
2003: China launches Shenzhou 5, its first manned space mission.
2005: A planned neo-Nazi protest against African-American street gangs sets off a riot in Toledo, Ohio. Twenty-nine people are arrested.
2006: The 6.7 Mw Kiholo Bay earthquake rocks Hawaii, causing property damage, injuries, landslides, power outages, and the closure of Honolulu International Airport.
2007: Seventeen activists in New Zealand are arrested in the country’s first post-9/11 anti-terrorism raids.
2008: The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes down 733.08 points, or 7.87%, the second worst percentage drop in the Dow’s history.
2013: The 7.2 Mw Bohol earthquake strikes the Philippines. At least 215 were killed.
2016: One hundred ninety-seven nations amend the Montreal Protocol to include a phase-out of hydrofluorocarbons.
2018: 13-year-old American girl, Jayme Closs, is kidnapped from her Barron, Wisconsin home after her parents were both murdered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.