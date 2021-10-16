Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 16, 2011: Despite Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s push to enforce cigarette tax law on Indian reservations, one factory on the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation is expanding and doubling the size of its production plant. Ohserase Manufacturing LLC makes about 60 million cigarettes a month. Company officials say it hopes to double that number next year and take its product, Signal, into international markets.
25 years ago
Oct. 16, 1996: Scores of people gathered at the Commons at Dillenbeck’s Corners, Fort Drum, Tuesday to meet a millionaire television celebrity. David Thomas, 64, founder of Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers chain and its “common man” spokesman in television commercials, spoke about his restaurants and about adoption, his favorite cause, to the sold-out crowd of 500. Proceeds benefit 4-H and the Children’s Home of Jefferson County.
50 years ago
Oct. 16, 1971: The Singapore Trader, a 441-foot British freighter went “hard aground” at 4:26 this morning off Blanket Island, two miles above Clayton in the St. Lawrence River, in the section known as 40-Acre Shoals. The vessel was used as a research vessel by the Aluminium Corporation of America but is no longer owned by Alcoa.
75 years ago
Oct. 16, 1946: The Stephen B. Van Duzee hospital in Gouverneur has handled a record number of births during the first nine months of this year. Total births at the local hospital for the nine-month period was 305, equal to that of all last year.
100 years ago
Oct. 16, 1921: Old oaken vats, still in good condition, from the tannery which was built in lower State street by James Fairbanks about 1810, were unearthed on Friday by workmen digging the excavation for the building to be erected between the Lansing block and the Vassar flats by the Buck Terminal, Inc. The workmen also found in the same vat a large copper penny, which, after the rust had been removed, was found to bear the date of 1818.
125 years ago
Oct. 16, 1896: Miles Outwater keeps a saloon at No. 10 Pearl street, near the Bagley & Sewall shops. Some one broke into the saloon last evening. A back window was smashed and through it the marauders slipped. Fifty cents in pennies and a half dozen two quart bottles of whisky were taken.
150 years ago
Oct. 16, 1871: Getting very fast, Watertown is. On Saturday evening last, among our principal streets, a couple of ladies were insulted within twenty rods of Public Square, and chased as many more rods by somebody in the form of a man. Is there not a remedy for this sort of thing? Will not money expended for straightening streets and building needless parks, help remedy this characteristic of the Five Points?
The world
1978: The college of cardinals elects 58-year-old Karol Cardinal Wojtyla, a Pole, the first non-Italian pope since 1523.
1984: A baboon heart is transplanted into 15-day-old Baby Fae — the first transplant of the kind — at Loma Linda University Medical Center, California. Baby Fae lives until Nov. 15.
1995: The Million Man March for ‘A Day of Atonement’ takes place in Washington, D.C.
1998: General Augusto Pinochet, former dictator of Chile, arrested in London for extradition on murder charges
2002: Inaugural opening of Bibliotheca Alexandria in Alexandria, Egypt., a modern library and cultural center commemorating the famed Library of Alexandria that was lost in antiquity.
