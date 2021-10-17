The north
10 years ago
Oct. 17, 2011: St. Lawrence County legislators have agreed to end the dental sealant program Oct. 31 because the state Department of Health will not let the county transfer it to Cerebral Palsy Association of Northern New York for at least a year, and the county does not have the money to keep it going. The county nearly eliminated the program — which serves nearly 3,000 children — earlier this year because of fiscal difficulties, but county Public Health officials had arranged instead to have Cerebral Palsy take it over.
25 years ago
Oct. 17, 1996: The newest additions to the Thompson Park Zoo — two American bald eagles — will get a patriotic welcome this Sunday from Maj. Gen. Thomas N. Burnette, commander of the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum. The exhibit is being dedicated to Fort Drum and the 10th Division.
50 years ago
Oct. 17, 1971: Ogdensburg Post 2936 Veterans of Foreign Wars, will continue to observe Veterans’ Day on the traditional date, Nov. 11 regardless of federal legislation changing it to the last Monday of October. Post officials and members concur with action taken by the national VFW at its recent convention urging congress to return to the traditional day, Nov. 11.
75 years ago
Oct. 17, 1946: While Watertown housewives shop from store to store in an effort to purchase meat, Canadian housewives simply have to walk down to the family market and get practically any cut of meat they desire and at prices that do not exceed the household budget. Canada is not experiencing any meat shortage and from all indications there is no immediate danger of a meat shortage in the Dominion.
100 years ago
Oct. 17, 1921: The detour between Houseville and Potters Corners around the Lowville state highway reconstruction contract is in good condition when it is dry, but when wet, travel is difficult as part of the road is clay. Through traffic between Watertown and Utica is advised to go by way of Pulaski and Rome.
125 years ago
Oct. 17, 1896: The four days of voter registration are over and the result is the biggest registration list ever completed in city of Watertown. This is due in part to the natural increase in the city’s population, but much is believed to be due to the interest in this campaign taken by the friends of sound money and those who are working directly or indirectly for McKinley and Hobart.
150 years ago
Oct. 17, 1871: The village of Potsdam Junction has just had its census taken and the result is a declared population of 1177. An effort is therefore being made to incorporate it. B.G. Baldwin, Esq., offers to present the two acres in the heart of the town, which has heretofore been used for a park, to the village, for that purpose, providing it is incorporated.
The world
1691: Maine and Plymouth are incorporated in Massachusetts.
1777: British Maj. Gen. John Burgoyne surrenders 5,000 men at Saratoga.
1815: Napoleon Bonaparte arrives at the island of St. Helena in the South Atlantic, where he has been banished by the Allies.
1849: Composer and pianist Frederic Chopin dies in Paris of tuberculosis at the age of 39.
1863: General Ulysses S. Grant is named overall Union Commander of the West.
1913: Zeppelin LII explodes over London, killing 28.
1933: Due to rising anti-Semitism and anti-intellectualism in Hitler’s Germany, Albert Einstein immigrates to the United States. He makes his new home in Princeton, N.J.
1956: The nuclear power station Calder Hall is opened in Britain. Calder Hall is the first nuclear station to feed an appreciable amount of power into a civilian network.
1989: The worst earthquake in 82 years strikes San Francisco bay area minutes before the start of a World Series game there. The earthquake registers 6.9 on the Richter scale — 67 are killed and damage is estimated at $10 billion.
1994: Dmitry Kholodov, a Russian journalist, assassinated while investigating corruption in the armed forces; his murkier began a series of killings of journalists in Russia.
2001: Rehavam Ze’evi, Israeli tourism minister and founder of the right-wing Moledet party, assassinated by a member of the Popular Front of the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP); he was the first Israeli minister ever assassinated.
2003: Taipei 101 is completed in Taipei, becoming the world’s tallest high-rise.
