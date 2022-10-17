Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 17, 2012: Sackets Harbor — A Halloween walk will tell the stories of bloody battles, ghosts, raves, hangings and hauntings in the village. The scary walk through the village, which begins this weekend, is a fundraiser for the Sackets Harbor Central School music department and Sentinels Marching Band.
25 years ago
Oct. 17, 1997: The second annual pumpkin carving contest to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network will be held Sunday at Behling’s Spookhill Farms. Doctors from Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, will compete with chefs from Sboro’s restaurant, Watertown; Sackets Harbor Brewing Co. and Riveredge Resort, Alexandria Bay; and personalities from WWNY-TV news. The public is invited to pick the best jack-o-lantern.
50 years ago
Oct. 17, 1972: Frink Sno-Plows, 205 Webb Street, Clayton has openings for lathe operators. Pay $3.68 per hour, plus 20c per hour second shift premium. Complete compensation paid medical, hospital, dental, life insurance and portable IAM pension plan. Contact Leonard Sweet at the above address.
75 years ago
Oct. 17, 1947: Old Badge Is Found. Mrs. Louis T. Strong has a badge which evidently was worn by officers of the Lewis County Agricultural society at the time the annual county fair was held in Turin. The badge is printed as follows: “Lewis County Agricultural society, Annual fair. Turin. Sept. 1855. M. M. Smith. Treasurer.”
100 years ago
Oct. 17, 1922: Mrs. Louis S. Lansing of Sackets Harbor, speaking before the Zonta Club at its weekly dinner held at the Hotel Woodruff Monday evening, clearly outlined the need for such an organization as the League of Women Voters, explained its inception and purposes and made a stirring appeal to the Zontians to register for the coming elections and urger others to do so. “Politics are not simply for men. They enter into the daily life of all of us, they affect our schools, our food, our health and very well being.”
125 years ago
Oct. 17, 1897: The local butter market is quiet, but firm in sympathy with the advance at New York and other points. Twenty-once cents was paid Saturday night and this morning at Canton for 2,500 tubs of creamery butter. Potatoes are bringing in 45 to 50 cents, mostly 45 cents just at present, that being the shipping price here.
150 years ago
Oct. 17, 1872: We are reliably informed that in certain portions of the city, men and boys follow up the Times carrier boys, and steal the papers after they have been regularly delivered at the residences of our patrons. Oftentimes our carriers are blamed for non-delivery of papers, which may be excused by this fact being known. What we ask is this: If any person will bring us proof against any party caught stealing a copy of the Times from the resident of any one subscriber, we will be very thankful.
The world
1931: Al Capone is convicted of income tax evasion.
1933: Albert Einstein flees Nazi Germany and moves to the United States.
1956: The first commercial nuclear power station is officially opened by Queen Elizabeth II in Sellafield, England.
1966: The 23rd Street Fire in New York City kills 12 firefighters.
1969: The Caravaggio painting Nativity with St. Francis and St. Lawrence is stolen from the Oratory of Saint Lawrence in Palermo.
1970: FLQ terrorists murder Quebec Vice-Premier and Minister of Labour Pierre Laporte.
1973: OPEC imposes an oil embargo against countries they deem to have helped Israel in the Yom Kippur War.
1977: The hijacked Lufthansa Flight 181 lands in Mogadishu. The remaining hostages are later rescued.
1979: Mother Teresa is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
1979: The Department of Education Organization Act creates the U.S. Department of Education.
1980: As part of the Holy See–United Kingdom relations a British monarch makes the first state visit to the Vatican.
1988: Uganda Airlines Flight 775 crashes at Rome–Fiumicino International Airport, in Rome, Italy, killing 33 people.
1989: The 6.9 Mw Loma Prieta earthquake shakes the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Coast, killing 63.
1989: The East German Politburo votes to remove Erich Honecker from his role as General Secretary.
1991: 1991 Rudrapur bombings by Sikh separatists, who explode two bombs, during a Ramlila Hindu celebration in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, killing 41 people.
1992: Having gone to the wrong house, Japanese student Yoshihiro Hattori is killed by the homeowner in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
1994: Russian journalist Dmitry Kholodov is assassinated while investigating corruption in the armed forces.
2000: The Hatfield rail crash leads to the collapse of Railtrack.
2001: Israeli tourism minister Rehavam Ze’evi becomes the first Israeli minister to be assassinated in a terrorist attack.
2003: Taipei 101, a 101-floor skyscraper in Taipei, becomes the world’s tallest high-rise.
2017: Syrian civil war: The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) capture the last foothold of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Raqqa, marking the end of the Battle of Raqqa.
2018: The recreational use of cannabis is legalized in Canada.
2018: Kerch Polytechnic College attack in Crimea.
2019: Drug dealers in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico force the government to back down on an arrest.
2019: The 17 October Revolution starts in Lebanon.
