Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 18, 2012: A year-long deployment for the command group of the 10th Sustainment Brigade came to a close Wednesday, as the post’s commander praised the support work done by the brigade while in theater. Col. Kurt J. Ryan, the brigade’s commander, said the amount that the brigade accomplished was more remarkable because of overall soldier number reductions in the region and the closure of ground routes of transportation throughout Pakistan.
25 years ago
Oct. 18, 1997: In today’s world of multimedia hype and promotion of highly paid athletes and movie stars that our children and others look up to as heroes, it is easy to overlook life’s real heroes. As we all know, members of law enforcement, fire departments, rescue squads and hospital staffs, etc., are called upon daily to perform tasks and make decisions that greatly affect the lives of the people they come in contact with. Just by the nature of their jobs, these people are called upon to do historic deeds.
50 years ago
Oct. 18, 1972: The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that Rollins Telecasting Inc., owner of station WPTZ, Plattsburgh, violated the Taft-Hartley Law by trying to discourage union activity. In affirming most of the rulings of Administrative Law Judge — formerly Trial Examiner — Benjamin K. Blackburn, the NLRB cited a speech by Company Vice President James Roddey that employees felt warned them against voting for representation by Local 648, International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Roddey had warned the employees that his firm had closed one business rather than deal with Teamsters, said a strike would cause workers to loes their jobs and suggested, instead, they form a committee to deal with the firm. All these actions violated the law, the board ruled.
75 years ago
Oct. 18, 1947: Mrs. Sarah Jane Mereand, East Hounsfield, will be honored by 23 relatives at a dinner party Monday night in observance of her 104th birthday. In comparatively good health despite her advanced age, Mrs. Mereand takes a keen interest in local and national affairs. She is one of the first to read the Watertown Daily Times when it arrives at the home of her son, Louis N. Mereand, with whom she lives in East Hounsfield near the East Housfield Free library. Her eyesight has failed in the past few years, but Mrs. Mereand is able to read with the aid of a magnifying glass.
100 years ago
Oct. 18, 1922: The Canadian liner Metagame upon which Dr. and Mrs. Cowie returned home from Scotland, carried nine stowaways, believed to be the largest number carried by any Canadian liner this season. Eight of the stowaways had slipped aborad at Glasgow and one from Belfast and varied in age from 17 to 25 years. The unwelcome guests were turned over to immigration officers upon the ship’s arrival at Quebec and will be deported.
125 years ago
Oct. 18, 1897: The teacher’s association was opened Saturday afternoon by singing the “Red, White and Blue.” The association had more teachers in attendance at this meeting at Sackets Harbor than it has had in the past five years in other places.
150 years ago
Oct. 18, 1872: 20,000 People in Town!: At the time of going to press it is impossible to give our readers any idea of the extent of the immense rally of Jefferson County Republicans which is now taking place. Thousands upon thousands of people fill our streets — town after town have poured out their delegations, with music and banners of every conceivable idea and description — and the grandest procession ever seen in Northern New York is parading the streets.
The world
1954: Texas Instruments announces the first transistor radio.
1963: Félicette, a black and white female Parisian stray cat, becomes the first cat launched into space.
1967: The Soviet probe Venera 4 reaches Venus and becomes the first spacecraft to measure the atmosphere of another planet.
1979: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) begins allowing people to have home satellite earth stations without a federal government license.
2019: NASA Astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch take part in the first all-female spacewalk when they venture out of the International Space Station to replace a power controller.
2019: Riots in Chile’s capital Santiago escalate into open battles, with attacks reported at nearly all of the city’s 164 Metro stations. President Sebastián Piñera later announces a 15-day state of emergency in the capital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.