The north
10 years ago
Oct. 18, 2010: The Social Cultural Committee at JCC will present a Comedy Night for mature audiences featuring “Saved by the Bell” actor Dustin Diamond at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Robert R. and Jean S. Sturtz Theater. Mr. Diamond is most known from his acting days in the late 1980s and 1990s as Samuel “Screech” Powers, the comical character on the NBC teen-oriented sitcom “Saved by the Bell,” and its spin-offs and movies.
25 years ago
Oct. 18, 1995: Ogdensburg officials are stepping up efforts to find uses for abandoned buildings at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center. Mayor Richard G. Lockwood will on Thursday appoint a committee whose members will be charged with determining which of the 64 vacant buildings are usable and how to market them. The buildings were abandoned when the state downsized the psychiatric center during the past few years.
50 years ago
Oct. 18, 1970: Air taxi service between Potsdam and Syracuse began Thursday. Flights will be provided by Campbell Air Service every Tuesday and Thursday, twice daily. The aircraft to be used is a twin engine Cessna 310 capable of carrying four passengers and two crew at a cruising speed of over 200 mph. The elapsed flight time from Potsdam to Syracuse is expected to be approximately 50 minutes.
75 years ago
Oct. 18, 1945: The new 40-hour wage and hour law to go in force Nov. 12 was under discussion this week by Carthage merchants. The major problem is how they can remain open Saturday nights to accommodate out-of-town trade and still work on a 40-hour a week basis. It has been suggested that the stores close for one half day during the week,
100 years ago
Oct. 18, 1920: There are prospects of a large general store being operated in Ogdensburg by the J. C. Penney Company, Inc., of New York, providing a suitable building can be secured. The company is one of the largest concerns of its kind in this country, operating 297 general stores scattered in all sections of the United States. The company is anxious to come to Ogdensburg and locate on of its modern and progressive stores.
125 years ago
Oct. 18, 1895: The Cape Vincent Eagles says that the Cape Vincent customs officials have received orders from headquarters at Washington not to take any active part in the present campaign.
150 years ago
Oct. 18, 1870: Messrs. McLean and Mather have recently sold seven choice specimens of Improved Chesire hogs to some gentleman from Kentucky. Jefferson county swine are becoming so noted in the Western States that we should hesitate to go there lest we should be met daily with the salutation, “Ah! you are from the great hog county.”
The world
1912: The First Balkan War breaks out between the members of the Balkan League — Serbia, Bulgaria, Greece and Montenegro — and the Ottoman Empire.
1939: President Franklin D. Roosevelt bans war submarines from U.S. ports and waters.
1967: A Russian unmanned spacecraft makes the first landing on the surface of Venus.
1968: U.S. athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos suspended by US Olympic Committee for giving “black power” salute while receiving their medals at the Olympic Games in Mexico City.
2003: Bolivian president Gonzalo Sanchez de Lozada resigns in the wake of protests centered around Bolivia’s natural gas resources.
2007: Suicide attack on a motorcade in Karachi, Pakistan, kills at least 139 and wounds 450; the subject of the attack, Pakistan’s former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, is not harmed.
Love local history? Listen to the Watertown Daily Times audio podcast at wdt.me/secondlook to hear us discuss pieces of our past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.