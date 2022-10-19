Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 19, 2012: Chipping paint in old houses can be deadly. Poisoning from lead-based painting homes built before 1978 is an ongoing problem, and although it can usually be easily combatted with simple maintenance steps, many property owneres do not know how to do with lead. A group of health experts met with local leaders to decide how to tackle the problem in the north country at the 2012 Get the Lead Out Conference at SUNY Canton, presented by Occupational Health Clinical Centers of Upstate Medical University, Syracuse.
25 years ago
Oct. 19, 1997: The tumor taken from Pam Maxwell’s breast earlier this year wasn’t cancerous, but it convinced her that a mammogram is something not to be missed. The mammogram, an X-ray of the breast, detected the dime-sized growth. “Without that mammogram, I never would have known it was there,” said Ms. Maxwell, 48. She said the tumor went undiscovered during regular breast self-exams and examinations by two doctors.
50 years ago
Oct. 19, 1972: Mrs. Floyd Hammond, Adams, will be the guest speaker for the Octover meeting of the Jefferson County Historical Society this evening at 8 at the Society’s headquarters, 228 Washington St. The talk is entitled: “Adams, New York: Past Tense.” Mrs. Hammond, a history buff and authority on Adams and vicinity, is a direct descendent of Francis McKee, holder of one of the first five deeds in the township, McKee came to the North Country to take land in 1799.
75 years ago
Oct. 19, 1947: America’s favorite cheese is cheddar, and its favorite cheddar has always come from the North Country. Nowhere else does cheddar have the taste and flavor of our producgt. New York state cheesemakers, therefore, are planning to capitalize on this distinction. Our cheddar will be publicized as “New York state” cheese.
100 years ago
Oct. 19, 1922: Richard Seguin, who planted a large garden at Belmost park this season, reported to Deputy Sheriff Edward McElligott yesterday that theives had stolen 400 head of cabbage from his premises during the past few nights. The garden was located in a remote section of the city and the thieves were not interrupted in their work.
125 years ago
Oct. 19, 1897: Yesterday morning the chief of police was advised by telephone that the store of Bergevin, Carpenter & Co., at Factory Square, had been burglarized again. Entrance this time was effected through a rear cellar door that had been imperfectly secured.
150 years ago
Oct. 19, 1872: There never was a grander set of men gathered in this country than those assembled at the Republican Convention at Philadephia. Henry Wilson, our candidate for Vice President, is a self made man, and a representative of true American sentiment. The pure, etherial bright old Democracy is known no longer. It is dead as a door nail. Sham Democrats will be informed of this fact in November.
The world
1935: The League of Nations places economic sanctions on Italy for its invasion of Ethiopia.
1943: Streptomycin, the first antibiotic remedy for tuberculosis, is isolated by researchers at Rutgers University.
1944: United States forces land in the Philippines.
1944: A coup is launched against Juan Federico Ponce Vaides, beginning the ten-year Guatemalan Revolution.
1950: China defeats the Tibetan Army at Chambo.
1950: Korean War: The Battle of Pyongyang ends in a United Nations victory. Hours later, the Chinese Army begins crossing the border into Korea.
1950: Iran becomes the first country to accept technical assistance from the United States under the Point Four Program.
1955: The General Assembly of the European Broadcasting Union approves the staging of the first Eurovision Song Contest.
1956: The Soviet Union and Japan sign a Joint Declaration, officially ending the state of war between the two countries that had existed since August 1945.
1960: The United States imposes a near-total trade embargo against Cuba.
1973: President Nixon rejects an Appeals Court decision that he turn over the Watergate tapes.
1974: Niue becomes a self-governing colony of New Zealand.
1987: The United States Navy conducts Operation Nimble Archer, an attack on two Iranian oil platforms in the Persian Gulf.
1987: Black Monday: The Dow Jones Industrial Average falls by 22%, 508 points.
1988: The British government imposes a broadcasting ban on television and radio interviews with members of Sinn Féin and eleven Irish republican and Ulster loyalist paramilitary groups.
2003: Mother Teresa is beatified by Pope John Paul II.
2004: Thirteen people are killed when Corporate Airlines Flight 5966 crashes in Adair County, Mo., whilst on approach to Kirksville Regional Airport.
2005: Saddam Hussein goes on trial in Baghdad for crimes against humanity.
2005: Hurricane Wilma becomes the most intense Atlantic hurricane on record with a minimum pressure of 882 mb.
2012: A bomb explosion kills eight people and injures 110 more in Lebanon.
2013: 105 people are injured in a train crash in Buenos Aires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.