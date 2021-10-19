Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 19, 2011: In less than two years, SUNY Canton will be completely tobacco free. The college announced recently that it will join more than 300 other colleges and universities across the country to adopt a tobacco-free campus policy. With the help of the St. Lawrence County Tobacco Free Community Partnership, the college will conduct an informational campaign about the policy over the next three semesters before implementing the policy in spring 2013.
25 years ago
Oct. 19, 1996: For the first time in many years, October will pass without Student Government Day in Jefferson County. Plans are to organize the event again next year, but the switch from the former Board of Supervisors’ daytime meetings to the Legislature’s night sessions prompted the cancellation.
50 years ago
Oct. 19, 1971: Fifty-four patients and a number of visitors were evacuated from the Lewis County General Hospital when a bomb threat was received at the hospital Sunday afternoon. Three or four seriously ill patients could not be removed. Sheriff’s deputies, aided by Lowville state police and Lowville firemen, searched the building but no bomb was found. The bomb squad was summoned from Camp Drum and stood by.
75 years ago
Oct. 19, 1946: Rev. Robert Joseph McCarthy, a native of Potsdam, was ordained this morning into the priesthood in St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg and will celebrate his first solemn high mass tomorrow in St. Mary’s church in Potsdam. People of all denominations from Potsdam and vicinity are invited to attend the mass and the reception to be held at the Knights of Columbus home.
100 years ago
Oct. 19, 1921: A bronze tablet was placed upon the wall of the Woolworth building by the trustees of the Henry Keep Home yesterday, in memory of Mrs. Henry Keep Schley, who gave the site as an endowment for the Keep Home. Mrs. Schley was a daughter of Norris M. Woodruff, founder of the Woodruff House, and was a sister of Mrs. Roswell P. Flower.
125 years ago
Oct. 19, 1896: An enthusiastic McKinley and Hobart club has been organized at Beaver Falls, with 200 members. The rooms are crowded each evening and a good deal of practical work is being accomplished. Once a week speakers from adjoining towns address the club.
150 years ago
Oct. 19, 1871: The members of the First Presbyterian church, and others, who are willing to contribute wearing apparel or bedding for the sufferers of the late fires in Chicago, are requested to send their contributions to the church chapel on Friday afternoon.
The world
1954: Egypt and Britain conclude a pact on the Suez Canal, ending 72 years of British military occupation. Britain agrees to withdraw its 80,000-man force within 20 months, and Egypt agrees to maintain freedom of canal navigation.
1960: Canada and the United States agree to undertake a joint Columbia River project to provide hydroelectric power and flood control.
1973: President Richard Nixon rejects an Appeals Court demand to turn over the Watergate tapes.
1987: In retaliation for Iranian attacks on ships in the Persian Gulf, the U. S. navy disables three of Iran’s offshore oil platforms.
1988: British government bans TV and radio interviews with members of Irish political group Sinn Fein and 11 paramilitary groups.
1989: The 1975 conviction of the Guilford Four overturned by British courts; the 4 men had been convicted in the 1974 Guilford pub bombings.
2003: Mother Teresa is beatified by Pope John Paul II for her work among “the poorest of the poor” in India.
2005: Former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s trail for crimes against humanity begins in Baghdad.
