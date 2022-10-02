Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 2, 2012: Alcoa could spend $243 million to remediate decades-old contamination issues in the Grasse River. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released its proposed Grasse River remedial action plan Monday. The proposed plan requires dredging and capping of contaminated sediment in a 7.2-mile stretch of river.
25 years ago
Oct. 2, 1997: Lake Placid — As usual, the leaf people have streamed here to the Adirondack Mountains by the busloads to peep at the fall colors in all their plendor. But instead of a burst of gold, red and yellow, Wednesday was white — as in snow. “It was raining when I went out for my walk, and then I got about five minutes down the road and I’m going, this isn’t rain, it’s big chunks,” said Kirsten Brockway, who works at U.S. Luge headquarters here. “It was snowing like crazy.”
50 years ago
Oct. 2, 1972: Harley-Davidson Motor Co., which distributes snowmobiles at an outlet on the Bradley Street Road is among the 49 manufacturers prohibited to sell or have registered their 1973 models because the company has not submitted noise-test results required by New York State. All other snowmobile manufacturers distributing their product in Watertown have complied with standards set by Commissioner Alexander Aldrich that snowmobiles made after June 1 must produce no more than 82 decibels of sound at full throttle. Health officials say 92 decibels or more can result in loss of hearing.
75 years ago
Oct. 2, 1947: The Jefferson County Tuberculosis association will sponsor a x-ray chest clinic at the Clayton Central school, Friday.
100 years ago
Oct. 2, 1922: Dr. W. G. Cooper extracted a small bullet from the hand of Jerome Plumadore after the lead had been embedding in the flesh for 13 years when as a boy Plumadore accidentally shot himself while handling an air gun. As the bullet game him no paint it was deemed best to leave it in his hand but lately it has been causing him trouble and it became necessary to extract it.
125 years ago
Oct. 2, 1897: To renovate black lace dip a small sponge in cold water or blue water and damplen the lace, pressing out with a hot iron over brown paper.
150 years ago
Oct. 2, 1872: We take pleasure in loaning our oyster pails to our numerous customers. I would also be equally pleased to have them returned as soon as convenient. H.M. Rowe & Co.
The world
1928: The “Prelature of the Holy Cross and the Work of God”, commonly known as Opus Dei, is founded.
1937: Rafael Trujillo orders the execution of Haitians living in the border region of the Dominican Republic.
1942: World War II: Ocean Liner RMS Queen Mary accidentally rams and sinks HMS Curacoa, killing over 300 crewmen aboard Curacoa.
1944: World War II: German troops end the Warsaw Uprising.
1958: Guinea declares its independence from France.
1967: Thurgood Marshall is sworn in as the first African-American justice of the United States Supreme Court.
1968: Mexican President Gustavo Díaz Ordaz orders soldiers to suppress a demonstration of unarmed students, ten days before the start of the 1968 Summer Olympics.
1970: An aircraft carrying the Wichita State University football team, administrators, and supporters crashes in Colorado, killing 31 people.
1971: South Vietnamese President Nguyen Van Thieu is re-elected in a one-man election.
1980: Michael Myers becomes the first member of either chamber of Congress to be expelled since the Civil War.
1990: Xiamen Airlines Flight 8301 is hijacked and lands at Guangzhou, where it crashes into two other airliners on the ground, killing 132.
1992: Military police storm the Carandiru Penitentiary in São Paulo, Brazil during a prison riot. The resulting massacre leaves 111 prisoners dead.
1996: Aeroperú Flight 603 crashes into the ocean near Peru, killing all 70 people on board.
1996: The Electronic Freedom of Information Act Amendments are signed by U.S. President Bill Clinton.
2002: The Beltway sniper attacks begin in Washington, D.C., extending over three weeks and killing 10 people.
2004: The first parkrun, then known as the Bushy Park Time Trial, takes place in Bushy Park, London, UK.
2006: Five Amish girls are murdered in a shooting at a school in Pennsylvania, United States.
2007: President Roh Moo-hyun of South Korea goes to North Korea for an Inter-Korean summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.
2016: Ethiopian protests break out during a festival in the Oromia region, killing dozens of people.
2018: The Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi is assassinated in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.
2019: A privately-owned Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress conducting a living history exhibition flight crashes shortly after takeoff from Windsor Locks, Connecticut, killing seven.
