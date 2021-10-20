Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 20, 2011: A small fire that broke out Wednesday morning in the trash hold of a city refuse truck brings an ominous message to law enforcement in Jefferson County. The clandestine manufacture of methamphetamine, so prevalent in the county in 2006, may have returned. It is believed that a substance, possibly lithium, related to the manufacture of meth, had been deposited in a city trash can on Factory Street, and this substance “reacts violently with water.” The fire burned itself out. There was no damage and nobody was injured.
25 years ago
Oct. 20, 1996: Watertown residents could finally purchase the ornamental streetlights that lit their neighborhoods for more than 50 years during a sale conducted Saturday morning by Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. The streetlights were among the 710 historic lights Niagara Mohawk is replacing with replicas by 1999. Under an agreement with the city, the company eventually will give 100 to the city government and make others available to city residents, which it did Saturday.
50 years ago
Oct. 20, 1971: According to David Rubinoff, world famous violinist, he and his equally famous Stradivarius violin will make their last appearance at a concert tonight in the Watertown High School auditorium. After nearly 70 years of playing, and years of assembly appearances with Will Rogers, the public will have to listen to Rubinoff on records.
75 years ago
Oct. 20, 1946: Mrs. Helen Strough Brown Lawrenson, formerly of Lafargeville, is the author of an article, “Sailors Make Wonderful Husbands,” in the November issue of Esquire, now on newsstands. The article is a sequel to “Latins Are Lousy Lovers,” written by Mrs. Lawrenson for the October 1936 Esquire. That article caused a storm of comment among Latin Americans, and “Sailors Make Wonderful Husbands” bids fair to become as well known.
100 years ago
Oct. 20, 1921: Miss May Irwin, comedienne par excellence, will appear before the footlights this season, either on vaudeville or as a member of the cast of a New York production. She said so this noon while dining at Scotty’s in Watertown, on her way from Clayton to New York city by automobile.
125 years ago
Oct. 20, 1896: In the show window of Sterling’s book store are portraits of Grant, Washington, Lincoln, McKinley and Bryan. The interested public is gazing upon them and wondering which of them will be elected president.
150 years ago
Oct. 20, 1871: Samuel F. Hawley, of Constableville, has obtained a patent on an invention having for its object to prevent the recoil of cannon and heavy guns when fired. The apparatus consists of counter recoil chambers, applied to the muzzle.
The world
1924: Baseball’s first “colored World Series” is held in Kansas City, Mo.
1947: The House Un-American Activities Committee opens public hearings on alleged communist infiltration in Hollywood. Among those denounced as having un-American tendencies are: Katherine Hepburn, Charles Chaplin and Edward G. Robinson. Among those called to testify is Screen Actors Guild President Ronald Reagan, who denies that leftists ever controlled the Guild and refuses to label anyone a communist.
1968: Jacqueline Kennedy marries Aristotle Onassis.
1977: Charter plane crashes in Mississippi, killing three members of popular Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, along with their assistant road manager, the pilot and co-pilot.
2011: In the Libyan civil war, rebels capture deposed dictator Muammar Gaddafi in his hometown, killing him soon afterward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.