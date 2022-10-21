Oct. 21, 2012: An 1815 image depicting the village during the War of 1812 will be on the cover of a new annotated version of a Canadian commander’s war memoir. The book, “Journal de Jacques Viger,” will be the first to fully include the contents of Capt. Viger’s journal. Capt. VIger led a company of the Voltigeurs Canadiens, which took part in the Second Battle of Sackets Harbor in May 1813.

Looking backward

The north

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.