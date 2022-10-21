Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 21, 2012: An 1815 image depicting the village during the War of 1812 will be on the cover of a new annotated version of a Canadian commander’s war memoir. The book, “Journal de Jacques Viger,” will be the first to fully include the contents of Capt. Viger’s journal. Capt. VIger led a company of the Voltigeurs Canadiens, which took part in the Second Battle of Sackets Harbor in May 1813.
25 years ago
Oct. 21, 1997: Watertown jumped head first in to the world of free parking downtown Monday night and will worry about details like enforcement and informing the public later. City Council voted unanimously to allow drivers to park free in any metered spaces downtown starting this morning. As of this morning, the spaces looked the same as they did before, when people had to feed the meters to park downtown.
50 years ago
Oct. 21, 1972: The Adams Village Baptist Church is celebrating its 100th anniversary during October. The present church building, located on East Church Street, was dedicated Oct. 9, 1872 after 18 months of construction at a cost of $22,500. Special sermons, special music and the readings from some of the church records have highlighted programs to date.
75 years ago
Oct. 21, 1947: Henry A. Wise, Republican county chairman, has long awaited an opportunity to strike back at this newspaper because we have considered it our public duty to reveal some of Wise’s deals to the Republicans of this county. Recently he thought he saw his opportunity. The law requires that amendments and propositions to be voted on by the people must be published in one Republican and one Democratic newspaper in every county in the state. In his monthly News Letter, which goes to all Republican committeemen and office holders, Wise, with poorly concealed glee, reveals in a long article why he has decided that The Times is not a Republican newspaper and therefore not entitled to this political advertising.
100 years ago
Oct. 21, 1922: The 25,000 horse power being generated by the Northern New York Utilities Inc., at Brown’s Falls, will be sold to the Utica Gas & Electric Company and will be transmitted to Utica over power lines now under construction from the power site on the Oswegatchie river in St. Lawrence county.
125 years ago
Oct. 21, 1897: Where They Hustle: At No. 85 Factory street is where they hustle any building or house repair job that is placed in their charge. Old shingles taken off and replaced by new ones; they will do by the thousand or by the day; they also sell paint, glass, wallpaper and everything in the building line. Call and get prices. Charlesbois Bros.
150 years ago
Oct. 21, 1872: Potsdam has a “coalition” spy, or political “gorrilla.” He acts the part of a spy and feeds on campaign funds and documents. Every one here will know who is meant. Liberals and Democrats pronounce him an injury to their cause.
The world
1907: The 1907 Qaratog earthquake hits the borders of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, killing between 12,000 and 15,000 people.
1921: President Warren G. Harding delivers the first speech by a sitting U.S. president against lynching in the Deep South.
1931: A secret society in the Imperial Japanese Army launches an abortive coup d’état attempt.
1940: The first edition of the Ernest Hemingway novel “For Whom the Bell Tolls” is published.
1944: World War II: The Nemmersdorf massacre against German civilians takes place.
1944: World War II: The city of Aachen falls to American forces after three weeks of fighting, the first German city to fall to the Allies.
1959: In New York City, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum opens to the public.
1959: President Dwight D. Eisenhower approves the transfer of all U.S. Army space-related activities to NASA, including most of the Army Ballistic Missile Agency.
1965: Comet Ikeya–Seki approaches perihelion, passing 450,000 kilometers (279,617 miles) from the sun.
1966: A colliery spoil tip slips onto houses and a school in the village of Aberfan in Wales, killing 144 people, 116 of whom were schoolchildren.
1967: The National Mobilization Committee to End the War in Vietnam organizes a march of fifty thousand people from the Lincoln Memorial to the Pentagon.
1969: The 1969 Somali coup d’état establishes a Marxist–Leninist administration.
1971: A gas explosion kills 22 people at a shopping centre near Glasgow, Scotland.
1973: Fred Dryer of the Los Angeles Rams becomes the first player in NFL history to score two safeties in the same game.
1978: Australian civilian pilot Frederick Valentich vanishes over the Bass Strait south of Melbourne, after reporting contact with an unidentified aircraft.
1979: Moshe Dayan resigns from the Israeli government because of strong disagreements with Prime Minister Menachem Begin over policy towards the Arabs.
1981: Andreas Papandreou becomes Prime Minister of Greece, ending an almost 50-year-long system of power dominated by conservative forces.
1983: The metre is defined as the distance light travels in a vacuum in 1/299,792,458 of a second.
1984: Niki Lauda claims his third and final Formula One Drivers’ Championship Title by half a point ahead of McLaren team-mate Alain Prost at the Portuguese Grand Prix.
1986: In Lebanon, pro-Iran kidnappers claim to have abducted American writer Edward Tracy (he is released in August 1991).
1987: The Jaffna hospital massacre is carried out by Indian peacekeeping forces in Sri Lanka, killing 70 Tamil patients, doctors and nurses.
1989: In Honduras, 131 people are killed when a Boeing 727 crashes on approach to Toncontín International Airport near the nation’s capital Tegucigalpa.
1994: North Korea and the United States sign an Agreed Framework that requires North Korea to stop its nuclear weapons program and agree to inspections.
1994: In Seoul, South Korea, 32 people are killed when a span of the Seongsu Bridge collapses.
2005: Images of the dwarf planet Eris are taken and subsequently used in documenting its discovery.
2011: Iraq War: President Barack Obama announces that the withdrawal of United States troops from Iraq will be complete by the end of the year.
2019: Thirty people are killed in a fiery bus crash in western Democratic Republic of the Congo.
2019: In Canada, the 2019 Canadian federal election ends, resulting in incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remaining in office, albeit with the Liberal Party in a minority government.
