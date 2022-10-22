Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 22, 2012: Fewer graduate students are enrolling at SUNY Potsdam, and it costing the university thousands of dollars. When John F. Schwaller, SUNY Potsdam president, addressed the college council last month, he reported that graduate enrollement had dropped by 50 students this school year, causing a $600,000 deficit.
25 years ago
Oct. 22, 1997: Engineers say a controversial water line being built on the Onondaga Indian Nation was sabatoged. The cap was broken off a pipe in the spring house where water collects from a natural spring and feedsa bout 100 homes, a clinic and the Onandago Nation School, said Walter Shepard, a manager of engineering and maintenance services for Allied Signal Inc. Shepard said Tuesday the damage wasn’t accidental. “I have the piece that was broken off,” he said. Some residents are opposed to the new water line, claiming the water is contaminated with coliform bacteria and feces. Those served by the water line are urged to boil the water before using it.
50 years ago
Oct. 22, 1972: Rev. Walter Silver, who has served as a missionary in Central Africa, will be the guest speaker Sunday at the First Free Methodist Church, 5990 Arsenal Street Road. Rev. Mr. Silver has served in the area of Baraka, where a number of Free Mthodist churches are located, which was hard hit by rebel activity during the Simba rebellion. Later he and his family were transferred to the neighboring country of Rwanda for a teacher assignment in the Bible School at Kiborgora before returning for furlough this past summer.
75 years ago
Oct. 22, 1947: Members of the First Presbyterian church of Lowville will observe the 125th anniversary of the founding of their church by a special service Sunday morning. The Lowville Presbyterian church was organized 125 years ago this past July 14 but the pastor, Rev. O. Theodore Anderson, and church members decided to postpone the celebration of the church anniversary until Oct. 26.
100 years ago
Oct. 22, 1922: Many residents of Newton Falls were today the recipients of postal cards from E.M. Sherwood, formerly a member of the office staff at the Newton Falls Paper company. Mr. Sherwood is now in Malta acting as purser of one of the large freighters of the Export Steamship company of 25 Broadway, New York city.
125 years ago
Oct. 22, 1897: At the popular one price cheap cash store of F. Miller, near the Arcade entrance. Miller is selling Hats, Caps, Furs, Ropes, Gloves and Mittens, Undershirts and Drawers.
150 years ago
Oct. 22, 1872: Some of the subscribers to the stock of the S.N.R.R. have decline to pay the 10 per cent asked for, until they see more certain signs of a railroad. A ver sensible view of the matter. Ellisburgh sent a large delegation to Watertown on Friday. They returned home we are glad to say, without “help,” not having been afflicted by Greeley whiskey.
The world
1907: A run on the stock of the Knickerbocker Trust Company sets events in motion that will spark the Panic of 1907.
1910: Hawley Harvey Crippen (the first felon to be arrested with the help of radio) is convicted of poisoning his wife.
1934: In East Liverpool, Ohio, FBI agents shoot and kill notorious bank robber Pretty Boy Floyd.
1941: World War II: French resistance member Guy Môquet and 29 other hostages are executed by the Germans in retaliation for the death of a German officer.
1946: Over twenty-two hundred engineers and technicians from eastern Germany are forced to relocate to the Soviet Union, along with their families and equipment.
1947: The Kashmir conflict between India and Pakistan begins, having started just after the partition of India.
1962: Cuban Missile Crisis: President Kennedy, after internal counsel from Dwight D. Eisenhower, announces that American reconnaissance planes have discovered Soviet nuclear weapons in Cuba, and that he has ordered a naval “quarantine” of the Communist nation.
1963: A BAC One-Eleven prototype airliner crashes in UK with the loss of all on board.
1964: Jean-Paul Sartre is awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature, but turns down the honor.
1964: An all-party Parliamentary Committee selects the design which will become the new official flag of Canada.
1975: The Soviet unmanned space mission Venera 9 lands on Venus.
1976: Red Dye No. 4 is banned by the US Food and Drug Administration after it is discovered that it causes tumors in the bladders of dogs.
1981: The United States Federal Labor Relations Authority votes to decertify the Professional Air Traffic Controllers Organization (PATCO) for its strike the previous August.
1983: Two correctional officers are killed by inmates at the United States Penitentiary in Marion, Illinois. The incident inspires the Supermax model of prisons.
1987: John Adams’ opera Nixon in China premiered.
1997: Danish fugitive Steen Christensen kills two police officers, Chief Constable Eero Holsti and Senior Constable Antero Palo, in Ullanlinna, Helsinki, Finland during his prison escape.
1999: Maurice Papon, an official in the Vichy government during World War II, is jailed for crimes against humanity.
2005: Tropical Storm Alpha forms in the Atlantic Basin, making the 2005 Atlantic hurricane season the most active Atlantic hurricane season until surpassed by the 2020 season.
2005: Bellview Airlines Flight 210 crashes in Nigeria, killing all 117 people on board.
2006: A Panama Canal expansion proposal is approved by 77.8% of voters in a national referendum.
2007: A raid on Anuradhapura Air Force Base is carried out by 21 Tamil Tiger commandos, with all except one dying in this attack. Eight Sri Lanka Air Force planes are destroyed and ten damaged.
2008: India launches its first unmanned lunar mission Chandrayaan-1.
2012: Cyclist Lance Armstrong is formally stripped of his seven Tour de France titles after being charged for doping.
2013: The Australian Capital Territory becomes the first Australian jurisdiction to legalize same-sex marriage with the Marriage Equality (Same Sex) Act 2013.
2014: Michael Zehaf-Bibeau attacks the Parliament of Canada, killing a soldier and injuring three other people.
2019: Same-sex marriage is legalised, and abortion is decriminalised in Northern Ireland as a result of the Northern Ireland Assembly not being restored.
