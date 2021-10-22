Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 22, 2011: Mercy of Northern New York’s nursing home has made significant improvements, according to the state Department of Health, which has removed the “Special Focus Facility” designation with which the facility has been labeled since July 2009. This action was taken as a result of a four-day Department of Health survey conducted at the facility in September. Samaritan Medical Center took over operations at the home in October 2010.
25 years ago
Oct. 22, 1996: Fans who attend tonight’s Three Nations’ Cup game at St. Lawrence University’s Appleton Arena will get the chance to get in on some Olympic spirit — 16 months early. The Three Nations’ Cup features the finest women’s hockey players from the United States, Canada and Finland. The tournament gives each country an early chance to evaluate their talent before women’s hockey makes its debut in the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan. The tournament is running this week at several sites in Canada and makes its only appearance in the United States when the U.S. faces Finland tonight at SLU.
50 years ago
Oct. 22, 1971: When Governor Rockefeller dedicated the new State Office building over a year ago he pointed to a dying elm on the site and said, “That tree’s got to go.” He promised that when it did go, he would replace it with a maple, and he did. Today, with less fanfare than purpose, the tree was planted with the use of a silver shovel.
75 years ago
Oct. 22, 1946: Three hospitals, the House of the Good Samaritan and Mercy hospital in this city and the Noble Foundation hospital of Alexandria Bay, will all receive equipment for the treatment of patients stricken with infantile paralysis from the Jefferson County chapter of the National Foundation of Infantile Paralysis.
100 years ago
Oct. 22, 1921: George Burns, speedy outfielder of the New York Giants, baseball champions of the world, spent Thursday night in Watertown. He arrived with a party of friends and left early this morning for Clayton, staying at the Woodruff. Burns, a former member of the Utica ball club, is regarded as one of the fastest fielders in major league baseball and is also an excellent batter.
125 years ago
Oct. 22, 1896: Miss Gertrude Wilson’s dancing academy in Jeffersonian hall opened for the season of 1896-7 Monday evening with a class of 30. Miss Wilson will teach a number of new dances which are becoming popular, including the three-step, which, it is claimed, will secure a permanent place on dance programs this winter.
150 years ago
Oct. 22, 1871: Rumors of great fires in Rome and Syracuse have been afloat on the street during the day. Our dispatches say nothing to corroborate the rumors.
The world
1918: The cities of Baltimore and Washington run out of coffins during the “Spanish Inflenza” epidemic.
1962: U.S. reveals Soviet missile sites in Cuba. President Kennedy orders a naval and air blockade on further shipment of military equipment to Cuba. Following a confrontation that threatens nuclear war, Kennedy and Khrushchev agree on Oct. 28 on a formula to end the crisis. On Nov. 2 Kennedy reports that Soviet missile bases in Cuba are being dismantled.
1978: Papal inauguration of Pope John Paul II; born Karol Jozef Wojtyla. He would become the second-longest serving pope in the history of the papacy.
