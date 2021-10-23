Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 23, 2011: Jack Frost was late in visiting the north country this year. According to the National Weather Service Northeast Regional Climate Center, the autumn’s first frost hit more than a week later than average in Watertown and Lowville and more than two weeks later than average in Gouverneur. All three locations saw their first frost Oct. 6, According to the climate center, the series of late frosts is a pattern that has been repeated across the region this autumn.
25 years ago
Oct. 23, 1996: The Frederic Remington Art Museum raised $42,700 at an event last week in New York City. Money raised at a gallery showing of some Remington artwork will be used to defray the cost of a $2.5 million expansion and renovation project at the Ogdensburg museum. The fund-raising event was hosted by Christopher “Kip” Forbes, brother of magazine publisher and former Republican presidential candidate Steve Forbes. Kip Forbes visited the museum a few years ago when he stopped in Ogdensburg while boating up the St. Lawrence River.
50 years ago
Oct. 23, 1971: The Penn-Central Railroad reported to Potsdam village police that railroad crossing signs valued at $200 have been stolen from the Pine street crossing.
75 years ago
Oct. 23, 1946: There is a critical shortage of electronic technician’s mate ratings in the regular navy and all navy recruiting officers are urged to enlist men for training in electronics, the local navy office in the Federal building announced today.
100 years ago
Oct. 23, 1921: Many bushels of chestnuts are being sold to the retail stores in Watertown. This first supply of the season came from Campbell’s Point on Chestnut Ridge. Only a few years ago, Campbell’s Point was noted for its large number of chestnut orchards. Of late years many of the tall chestnut trees have died, and it is only a matter of time, it is said, before there will be few if any chestnut trees in that vicinity.
125 years ago
Oct. 23, 1896: The pan-cake season has opened. New buckwheat flour is in market, and Bohl & Gamble wish to remind you that they have just received 50 gallons of fancy maple syrup. It’s fine, but try a gallon and prove it yourself.
150 years ago
Oct. 23, 1871: The Canadian schooner Olivia, of Toronto, was picked up outside of Galloo Island yesterday and towed into Sackets Harbor by the U.S. Revenue Cutter “Chase.” The Olivia capsized above Oswego, and four of her crew succeeded in getting ashore in the small boat. It is reported that the cook and a boy were drowned.
The world
1998: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Chairman Yasser Arafat reach a “land for peace” agreement.
2002: Chechen terrorists take 700 theater-goers hostage at the House of Culture theater in Moscow.
2004: An earthquake in Japan kills 35, injures 2,200, and leaves 85,000 homeless or displaced.
2012: The world’s oldest teletext service, BBC’s Ceefax, ceases operation.
