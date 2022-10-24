Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 24, 2012: More than 60 members of the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, their families and supporters filled the state Supreme Court room on Tuesday to hear legislators tell them jobs in the criminal dicvision are safe from elimination. “I know there’s not an interst in doing this. There won’t be a motion tonight,” said Legislator Frederick S. Morrill D-DeKalb Junction. “We did look at this seriously. We know what it costs to provide public safety and we’re going to do it.”
25 years ago
Oct. 24, 1997: Carthage Middle School students have a little more knowledge and appreciation for different cultures after exploring 51 countries through the school’s United Nations project. The students’ two-month project culminated Thursday with perforamnces and presentations by students and adults representing several different countries and cultures.
50 years ago
Oct. 24, 1972: A federal grant of $22,950 has been approved for the Village of Clayton for development of the Clayton Centennial Park. The grant, from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, will be matched by the village. Included in the development of the project is a parcel of land, and construction of a scenic overlook and rest area as well as general improvement.
75 years ago
Oct. 24, 1947: Under her maiden name, Jane Morrison, Mrs. Daniel Webster Smythe, 22, Albany, has a poem entitled “Study in Silver,” in this week’s issue of The Saturday Evening Post. A native of Albany, Mrs. Smythe nee Jane Elizabeth Morrison is well known in the North Country as a resident of Rensselaer Falls, of which place her father, Vernon F. Morrison, is a native. Her northern New York connection is further enhanced by the fact that her mother, the former Miss Vida Bradley, is from Ogdensburg, and her father is a graduate of St. Lawrence university. Auther of a number of poems, Mrs. Smythe who began writing at the age of ten, has had them published in a number of publications including The Washington Post, in Ted Malone’s column, “Between Book Ends” and she is now working on a full-length novel.
100 years ago
Oct. 24, 1922: The Watertown High school brass band held its first rehearsal on Monday evening at the home of Duane Eamon, 144 North Meadow street. The band will consist of 20 pieces when it is complete. Thus far only two boys have signified their intention of playing with the band.
125 years ago
Oct. 24, 1897: Golf has finally struck this town and the fever seems to be ragin. It is a little late, for it has been a popular amusement in the East for five or six years, but its late coming will enable those who use the sport to enjoy it longer.
150 years ago
Oct. 24, 1872: Political news absorbs the time and attention of the people so much of late that local items seem hardly worth noticing. Albeit we must live, whoever dies politically. Since the great mass meeting at Watertown on Friday last the troubled waters of politics with us have become more peacful. Good Republicans have settled down to the comfortable assurance that old Jefferson is safe for Grant and Dix. Whether Grant or Greeleyy goes up or down our citizens will move out in the even tenor of their ways, and attend to their business as of yore.
The world
1901: Annie Edson Taylor becomes the first person to go over Niagara Falls in a barrel.
1911: Orville Wright remains in the air nine minutes and 45 seconds in a glider at Kill Devil Hills, N.C.
1926: Harry Houdini’s last performance takes place at the Garrick Theatre in Detroit.
1946: A camera on board the V-2 No. 13 rocket takes the first photograph of earth from outer space.
1947: Famed animator Walt Disney testifies before the House Un-American Activities Committee, naming Disney employees he believes to be communists.
1947: United Airlines Flight 608 crashes over the Bryce Canyon National Park killing all 52 passengers and crew onboard.
1949: The cornerstone of the United Nations Headquarters is laid.
1954: President Eisenhower pledges United States support to South Vietnam.
1956: At the request of the Stalinist regime of Ernő Gerő, a massive Soviet force invades Budapest during the Hungarian Revolution. Imre Nagy is reinstalled as Prime Minister.
1957: The United States Air Force starts the X-20 Dyna-Soar manned space program.
1960: A ballistic missile explodes on the launch pad in the Soviet Union, killing over 100 people.
1963: An oxygen leak from an R-9 Desna missile at the Baikonur Cosmodrome triggers a fire that kills seven people.
1964: Northern Rhodesia gains independence from the United Kingdom and becomes Zambia.
1975: In Iceland, 90% of women take part in a national strike, refusing to work in protest of gender inequality.
1980: The government of Poland legalizes the Solidarity trade union.
1986: Nezar Hindawi is sentenced to 45 years in prison, the longest sentence handed down by a British court, for the attempted bombing of an El Al flight at Heathrow Airport.
1990: Italian prime minister Giulio Andreotti reveals to the Italian parliament the existence of Gladio, the Italian NATO force formed in 1956, intended to be activated in the event of a Warsaw Pact invasion.
1992: The Toronto Blue Jays become the first Major League Baseball team based outside the United States to win the World Series.
1998: Deep Space 1 is launched to explore the asteroid belt and test new spacecraft technologies.
2002: Police arrest spree killers John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo, ending the Beltway sniper attacks in the area around Washington, D.C.
2003: Concorde makes its last commercial flight.
2004: Arsenal Football Club loses to Manchester United, ending a row of unbeaten matches at 49 matches, which is the record in the Premier League.
2005: Hurricane Wilma makes landfall in Florida, resulting in 35 direct and 26 indirect fatalities and causing $20.6B USD in damage.
2007: Chang’e 1, the first satellite in the Chinese Lunar Exploration Program, is launched from Xichang Satellite Launch Center.
2008: “Bloody Friday” saw many of the world’s stock exchanges experience the worst declines in their history, with drops of around 10% in most indices.
2014: The China National Space Administration launches an experimental lunar mission, Chang’e 5-T1, which will loop behind the Moon and return to Earth.
2015: A driver crashes into the Oklahoma State Homecoming parade, killing four people and injuring 34.
2016: A French surveillance aircraft flying to Libya crashes on takeoff in Malta, killing all five people on board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.