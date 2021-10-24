The north
10 years ago
Oct. 24, 2011: A group of local educators is working to bring a children’s museum to downtown Potsdam. Sharon V. Williams, a professor at SUNY Potsdam, and her colleague April Vasher are leading a group of St. Lawrence County educators intent on exercising the creative minds of young people in the north country. A 10-person committee, made up of community members and faculty from all four local universities, is in its very beginning stages.
25 years ago
Oct. 24, 1996: The old Harrisville school is coming down, by the hand not of the town of Diana but of the Stewart’s convenience store chain. The town of Diana board accepted a $20,000 bid from Stewart’s for the abandoned Main Street school building. The company will be responsible for razing the asbestos-ridden building, taking a large and expensive responsibility away from the town. The 2,400-square foot Stewart’s store will be their fourth in Lewis County.
50 years ago
Oct. 24, 1971: Bears can not be taken in Jefferson County during the 1971 big game season, which opened Monday, it was learned today from the conservation law office. John M. Corbin, regional supervisor of the division, said the Watertown Sportsmen Club Inc., Dry Hill Road, had overlooked an error in a brochure being distributed to hunters which said bears can be taken in Jefferson County. Mr. Corbine feared hunters would start shooting bear at Camp Drum.
75 years ago
Oct. 24, 1946: A surprise raid by police, operated simultaneously at the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars club rooms in Washington street at 4 Wednesday afternoon, netted 18 nickel and dime slot machines valued at approximately $9,000. It marked the first time that private clubs were raided for “one-armed” bandit type of slot machines.
100 years ago
Oct. 24, 1921: Complaints that hunters are shooting promiscuously in the area surrounding the city park were received at the police office today. Two complainants alleged that bullets fly in all directions in upper Gotham street and residents in that section are in danger of being hit. About a week ago a cow was shot and seriously injured while grazing on the Gotham street hill.
125 years ago
Oct. 24, 1896: Mayor Wise has instructed Chief Champlin to rigidly enforce the rule relative to the limit in driving over the bridges. Hereafter any one driving faster than a walk will pay a fine. The street cars will hereafter cross the bridges at a speed not exceeding four miles an hour.
150 years ago
Oct. 24, 1871: Scarlet Fever continues to rage in Smithville. We understand the disease is that variety of scarlitina known technically as “Scarlitina Anginosa” and the fatal cases terminate in gangrene.
The world
1755: A British expedition against the French held Fort Niagara in Canada ends in failure.
1836: The match is patented.
1897: The first comic strip appears in the Sunday color supplement of the New York Journal called the ‘Yellow Kid.’
1901: Anna Edson Taylor, 43, is the first woman to go safely over Niagara Falls in a barrel. She made the attempt for the cash award offered, which she put toward the loan on her Texas ranch.
1916: Henry Ford awards equal pay to women.
1917: The Austro-German army routs the Italian army at Caporetto, Italy.
1929: Black Thursday — the first day of the stock market crash which began the Great Depression.
1930: John Wayne debuts in his first starring role in The Big Trail .
1931: Al (Alphonse) Capone, the prohibition-era Chicago gangster, is sent to prison for tax evasion.
1934: Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, called Mahatma or “Great Soul,” resigns from Congress in India.
1938: The Fair Labor Standards Act becomes law, establishing the 40-hour work week.
1944: The aircraft carrier USS Princeton is sunk by a single Japanese plane during the Battle of Leyte Gulf.
1945: Vidkun Quisling, Norway’s wartime minister president, is executed by firing squad for collaboration with the Nazis.
1945: The United Nations comes into existence with the ratification of its charter by the first 29 nations.
1952: Presidential candidate Dwight D. Eisenhower announces that if elected, he will go to Korea.
1970: Leftist Salvador Allende elected president of Chile.
1973: Yom Kippur War ends.
1980: Poland’s government legalizes the Solidarity trade union.
1992: Toronto Blue Jays win the World Series, defeating the Atlanta Braves in the 11th inning of the 6th game, to become the first Major League Baseball team from outside the U.S. to win the series.
2003: The supersonic Concorde jet made its last commercial passenger flight from New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to London’s Heathrow Airport, traveling at twice the speed of sound.
2008: Many stock exchanges worldwide suffer the steepest declines in their histories; the day becomes known as “Bloody Friday.”
