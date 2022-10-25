Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 25, 2012: Rep. William L. Owens, D-Plattsburgh, and Republican Matthew A. Doheny, opponents in the race for the House of Representatives next year, agree the United States should pull most of its military forces out of Afghanistan. The war, which has lasted 11 years, has an outsized effect on the Watertown area. The 10th Mountain Division, based at Fort Drum, has been the most-deployed unit in the Army since the wars in Afghanistan, and later Iraq, broke out.
25 years ago
Oct. 25, 1997: With $235 million of state funds marked for community facility enhancement across New York, city officials are considering what sorts of projects they want for Watertown. Early ideas tossed around include improvements to the Thompson Park Zoo and a new swimming pool for Thompson Park, said City Manager Jerry C. Hiller.
50 years ago
Oct. 25, 1972: Northern New York educators will be given an opportunity to examine modern trends of thinking in relation to “Competency-based Teacher Education” through a Nov. 9 conference at St. Lawrence University, Canton. Included on the program will be a presentation by Doctors Robert L. Arends and Robert J. Elmes of Buffalo State University College.
75 years ago
Oct. 25, 1947: Publication of the official school paper of Immaculate Heart Academy, The Echo, was begun this week at morning assembly exercises when the editorial staff for the current year was elected by members of the third and fourth year classes. Matylda Biranowski, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Biranowski, 628 Grant street, was chosen editor-in-chief. Assistant editor-in-cheif is Patricia Keefe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Keefe, 110 South Indiana avenue. Two publications are being planned for the school year. The regular Christmas issue will be printed in December and the graduation issue is planned for May.
100 years ago
Oct. 25, 1922: An interesting incident occurred at Notre Dame church during the mission which closed there Sunday night. Rev. Father Forkey, one of the priests who conducted the mission, was the chaplain of a Canadian regiment overseas during the World war. As he was officiating at the confessional he recognized before him the face of a World war hero whom he had seen last wounded on the field of battle in France, and to whom, as chaplain, he had give the last consolations of the church, in the belief that the soldier was fatally wounded. As soon as he was at liberty, he sought the ex-soldier, who was non other than Henry Mahaney of Willow street, Malone. Rev. Father Forkey later visited the ex-soldier at his home, where they spent several hours recounting their World war experiences.
125 years ago
Oct. 25, 1897: J.H. Clark, of Canton, advertises his fourth annual combination sale of trotting, general purpose and business horses for Thursday, Oct. 28, at the American house stables in Canton. These sales are becoming quite popular and are attracting the attention of horsemen in general.
150 years ago
Oct. 25, 1872: Lost. Oct. 23rd, on Stone st. or Public Square, a black leather Port Monaie, containing a silver fruit knife, a sum of money, and the owner’s address. The finder will be rewarded by leaving it at this office.
The world
1911: The Xinhai Revolution spreads to Guangzhou, where the Qing general Feng-shan is assassinated by the Chinese Assassination Corps.
1920: After 74 days on hunger strike in Brixton Prison, England, the Sinn Féin Lord Mayor of Cork, Terence MacSwiney dies.
1940: Benjamin O. Davis Sr. is named the first African American general in the United States Army.
1944: World War II: Heinrich Himmler orders a crackdown on the Edelweiss Pirates, a loosely organized youth culture in Nazi Germany that had assisted army deserters and others to hide from the Third Reich.
1944: World War II: The USS Tang under Richard O’Kane (the top American submarine ace of the war) is sunk by the ship’s own malfunctioning torpedo.
1971: The People’s Republic of China replaces the Republic of China at the United Nations.
1980: Proceedings on the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction conclude.
1983: The United States and its Caribbean allies invade Grenada, six days after Prime Minister Maurice Bishop and several of his supporters are executed in a coup d’état.
1995: A commuter train slams into a school bus in Fox River Grove, Ill., killing seven students.
1999: A Learjet 35 crashes in Aberdeen, South Dakota, killing all six people on board, including PGA golfer Payne Stewart.
2001: Microsoft releases Windows XP, becoming one of Microsoft’s most successful operating systems.
2009: The October 2009 Baghdad bombings kill 155 and wound at least 721.
2010: Mount Merapi in Indonesia begins a month-long series of violent eruptions that kill 353 people and cause the evacuation of another 350,000 people.
