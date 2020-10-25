The north
10 years ago
Oct. 25, 2010: One car was destroyed and three others extensively damaged in a fire that involved six autos Friday in the south side parking lot at Watertown High School. The fire was in the middle of the lot, not near the building, and nobody was injured, Fire Chief Dale C. Herman said. Arson is not suspected; a mechanical problem in the engine compartment of a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, appeared the likely cause.
25 years ago
Oct. 25, 1995: Two Ogdensburg teens are in jail and a third faces Family Court action after being charged Tuesday with digging up a human skull at Ogdensburg Cemetery. State police said the head was discovered when they went to the cemetery after receiving an anonymous report Monday of youths firing guns.
50 years ago
Oct. 25, 1970: Lewis County residents are apparently unanimously in favor of construction of an expressway through the county as long as the proposed corridor routes do not invade the rich agricultural lands in the west valley of the Black River. About 75 persons attended the public hearing Thursday at Lowville Academy on alternate corridors for the proposed Delaware-St. Lawrence expressway — Nuway — from Route 17 north to Ogdensburg.
75 years ago
Oct. 25, 1945: The trustees of the Methodist church in Theresa have voted to purchase the parcel of land that borders the parsonage property in Riverside avenue. The plan is to make the lot a place for church suppers and picnics. An outdoor fireplace will be built. The lot extends to the banks of the Indian river and has long been known as the Kelsey place.
100 years ago
Oct. 25, 1920: The city of Watertown will reimburse the patrolmen and the firemen of the local departments for all damages to their uniforms and other equipment incurred while in line of a duty, City Manager Clarence A. Bingham announced today. “It is a cheap city that will not pay their employees for any damage to their own clothing sustained while doing their duty,” he said.
125 years ago
Oct. 25, 1895: Mrs. John Tibbles, of West Theresa, was dangerously poisoned by the free application of the leaves of the common yellow buttercup to her forehead. It was used as a counter irritant, but proved to be too direct. She is recovering.
150 years ago
Oct. 25, 1870: Although a village of but a few hundred inhabitants, Dexter possesses what any town might well feel proud of — an extensive woolen manufactory. The Ontario Woolen Mills employs at present one hundred and fifty operatives. A greater portion of the employees are females, some men and boys, however, being engaged on work not adapted to feminine hands. Family blankets constitute the chief staple of manufacture, but in the winter season, horse blankets are made exclusively.
The world
1923: The Teapot Dome scandal comes to public attention as Senator Thomas J. Walsh of Montana, subcommittee chairman, reveals the findings of the past 18 months of investigation. His case will result in the conviction of Harry F. Sinclair of Mammoth Oil, and later Secretary of the Interior Albert B. Fall, the first cabinet member in American history to go to jail. The scandal, named for the Teapot Dome oil reserves in Wyoming, involved Fall secretly leasing naval oil reserve lands to private companies.
1951: In a general election, England’s Labour Party loses to Conservatives. Winston Churchill becomes prime minister, and Anthony Eden becomes foreign secretary.
1960: Martin Luther King, Jr., is sentenced to four months in jail for a sit-in.
1962: In South Africa, civil rights activist Nelson Mandela is sentenced to 5 years in prison.
1971: United Nations expels the Republic of China and seats the People’s Republic of China.
1983: 1,800 U.S. troops and 300 Caribbean troops land on Grenada. U.S. forces soon turn up evidence of a strong Cuban and Soviet presence — large stores of arms and documents suggesting close links to Cuba.
1991: The last soldiers of the Yugoslav People’s Army leaves the Republic of Slovenia.
2009: Terrorist bombings in Baghdad kill over 150 and wound over 700.
