Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 26, 2011: Part of Pratt Street will be permanently closed after construction begins for Samaritan Medical Center’s new connector today. The connector will bridge the gap between SMC and Samaritan Keep Nursing home, a step in the hospital’s strategic plan they have expected for years. The portion of Pratt Street between the two facilities will be closed after the construction.
25 years ago
Oct. 26, 1996: Some students at Clifton-Fine High School had a sit-in Friday to protest the district’s decision to remove the doors from the bathrooms. When the 13 students refused to report to class, they were suspended by the high school principal and sent home. The doors were removed this week to prevent students from using the bathrooms as a smoking lounge. The decision to take them out was made by the high school principal and the student council, and approved by the Board of Education.
50 years ago
Oct. 26, 1971: With resounding drums, the Veterans’ Day parade has come and gone again, but this time on the last Monday in October instead of on the traditional Nov. 11. Forming at the American Lesion on Sterling Street, uniformed marchers this morning proceeded to the flagpole at Public Square, while crowds of children watched.
75 years ago
Oct. 26, 1946: The first tangible move toward the construction of the much-discussed Lowville swimming pool was taken at the regular meeting of the Lowville Memorial Post No. 162, American Legion, Monday when members voted unanimously to appropriate $100 for a pool fund. The post further proposed that the recreation project be erected as a living memorial to the men of World War II from this village.
100 years ago
Oct. 26, 1921: Watertown is the first city in the state to have a bread ordinance creating a standard sized loaf, as adopted by the city council Monday night. The ordinance provides that all bread sold in this city must be of 16, 24 or 32 ounce loaves. The weight must be marked on the wrapper in conspicuous letters. It is expected that the ordinance will become a model for a number of other cities in the state.
125 years ago
Oct. 26, 1896: The Ogdensburg board of health has taken action on the cases of diphtheria in the city, having passed a resolution that no member of a family in which there has been any contagious disease shall re-enter any school or other assemblage without first procuring a permit from the city health officer.
150 years ago
Oct. 26, 1871: There are leaves in every door-yard in the city, dry and inflammable, and a burning match dropped into them by some careless smoker, many build a fire which will result in the conflagration of the town. The best way is to rake up these leaves and cover them in the garden. They should, at any rate, be thoroughly sprinkled with water if they are not removed from the door-yards.
The world
1825: The first boat on the Erie Canal leaves Buffalo.
2001: The USA Patriot Act signed into law by President George W. Bush, greatly expanding intelligence and legal agencies’ ability to utilize wiretaps, records searches and surveillance.
