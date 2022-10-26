Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 26, 2012: With the Thousand Island Privateers hoping for a fresh start in the city of Watertown, team owner Nicole Kirnan didn’t have to look far to find a new coach. Paul Kelly, who concluded his playing career as a player-coach with the Privateers last season, is now the club’s new head coach, the team announced in July during a press conference that Watertown Mayor Jeffrey Graham and FHL commissioner Don Kirnan also attended. “I’m really honored to embark on this new journey,” Kelly said.
25 years ago
Oct. 26, 1997: Low water in the St. Lawrence River, which has been a problem for property owners and recreational boaters for several years, was bad enough Saturday to close a section of the Seaway to shipping for six hours. Two east-bound vessels, Panamanian-flagged and Bolivian-flagged, dropped anchor after Seaway traffic was suspended at 11 a.m., said Rhonda M. Worden, spokeswoman for the St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp.
50 years ago
Oct. 26, 1972: Approximately 1,000 persons attended “Samaritan Day,” an annual fund raising project of the House of the Good Samaritan Auxiliary, held Tuesday at Ives Hill Country Club. Mrs. David C. Knowlton, a co-chairman of the event, termed this year’s project “very successful.” Mrs. Knowlton, Mrs. George S. Sturtz and Mrs. William C. Couch were co-chairmen.
75 years ago
Oct. 26, 1947: Stone-throwing activities of groups of children in River street and the rear of Par Market, Mill street, were today being investigated by police. All the windows on the west side of the Railway Express company, at the rear of the Mill street market, were broken by stones Wednesday afternoon, according to a complaint made by L. R. Ellison, chief clerk for the express company.
100 years ago
Oct. 26, 1922: Sackets Harbor — Charles Joy, who has been supplying many of the local residents with wood, is doing trucking now.
125 years ago
Oct. 26, 1897: Dr. Brainard Discusses the Charms and Characteristics of Venus: This splendidly beautiful world is the second in order of distance from the sun. In interest, it scarcely ranks second to any other object in the heavens. As compared with its next inner neighbor, Mercury, it is much larger. In density of weight, however, Venus lags behind us, being but four-fifths that of the earth.
150 years ago
Oct. 26, 1872: Miss E.J. Kelley’s private school will be re-opened on Academy street, opposite Clay next Monday. Large and pleasant parlors have been secured, which will accommodate a greater number of pupils. Common English $5 per term, higher branches extra. Tuition one half in advance.
The world
1936: The first electric generator at Hoover Dam goes into full operation.
1937: Nazi Germany begins expulsions of 18,000 Polish Jews.
1942: World War II: In the Battle of the Santa Cruz Islands during the Guadalcanal Campaign, one U.S. aircraft carrier is sunk and another carrier is heavily damaged, while two Japanese carriers and one cruiser are heavily damaged.
1955: After the last Allied troops have left the country, and following the provisions of the Austrian Independence Treaty, Austria declares that it will never join a military alliance.
1958: Pan American Airways makes the first commercial flight of the Boeing 707 from New York City to Paris.
1968: Space Race: The Soyuz 3 mission achieves the first Soviet space rendezvous.
1977: Ali Maow Maalin, the last natural case of smallpox, develops a rash in Somalia. The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consider this date to be the anniversary of the eradication of smallpox, the most spectacular success of vaccination.
1979: Park Chung-hee, President of South Korea, is assassinated by Korean CIA head Kim Jae-gyu.
1985: The Australian government returns ownership of Uluru to the local Pitjantjatjara Aboriginals.
1994: Jordan and Israel sign a peace treaty.
1995: Mossad agents assassinate Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Fathi Shaqaqi in his hotel in Malta.
1995: An avalanche hits the Icelandic village of Flateyri, destroying 29 homes and burying 45 people, and killing 20.
1999: The United Kingdom’s House of Lords votes to end the right of most hereditary peers to vote in Britain’s upper chamber of Parliament.
2000: A wave of protests forces Robert Guéï to step down as president after the Ivorian presidential election.
2001: The United States passes the USA PATRIOT Act into law.
2002: Approximately 50 Chechen terrorists and 150 hostages die when Russian special forces troops storm a theater building in Moscow, which had been occupied by the terrorists during a musical performance three days before.
2003: The Cedar Fire, the third-largest wildfire in California history, kills 15 people, consumes 250,000 acres (1,000 km2), and destroys 2,200 homes around San Diego.
2015: A 7.5 magnitude earthquake strikes in the Hindu Kush mountain range in South Asia, killing 399 people and leaving 2,536 people injured.
2017: At a level crossing of the Hanko–Hyvinkää railway line, a passenger train collides with an off-road truck of the Nyland Brigade in Raseborg, Finland; four people die and 11 are injured.
