Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 27, 2011: The Watertown Wizards have a local buyer for the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League team. Todd Kirkey, Kristine Czajkowski and Joe Vaadi, who together purchased the team from former owner Paul Simmons, have ties to the Wizards. Kirkey is the general manager of the Wizards, Czajkowski is the host family coordinator for the players, Vaadi is a former SUNY Potsdam coach and a friend of Kirkey. Vaadi also joined the Wizards as a financial investor and part owner last season.
25 years ago
Oct. 27, 1996: By the end of November, Key Bank of New York will have replaced 10 drive-up teller windows with automated teller machines in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties. The move is part of the bank’s strategy to emphasize its electronic and automated services to attract more customers and to increase transaction volume.
50 years ago
Oct. 27, 1971: The students at Case Junior High, listed as being “illegally absent” after they walked out of school Friday afternoon in protest to a regulation which prohibits smoking on school grounds, have been suspended by Principal Thomas H. Hefferon. The “walk-out” was touched off by a 15-year-old boy whose “demand” for a policy change to permit student smoking on school property was refused by the principal.
75 years ago
Oct. 27, 1946: Watertown’s G.I. football team will play its first home game of the season Sunday afternoon at 2 when they engage Clayton in a return encounter at the Knickerbocker Athletic Field. Bleachers will be available for the game. The local G.I.’s have invited the Jefferson Farm school and the Children’s Home of Jefferson county as guests for the Sunday grid tilt.
100 years ago
Oct. 27, 1921: The first of the donations of food, clothing and money to St. Patrick’s orphanage was received today, in the annual observance of Donation Day. All sorts of garments are needed for the children and caps, mittens, coats, shoes, stockings, underwear, bedding, etc. will be welcomed. Eatables such as canned fruits, potatoes, flour and all sorts of groceries may be contributed.
125 years ago
Oct. 27, 1896: There is considerable dissatisfaction in Carthage on State street in regard to the condition of that street. It is undeniably in worse condition than it has been for a number of years from the Eggleston block corner up. It is not alone State street but every street in the village. There has been no work done.
150 years ago
Oct. 27, 1871: C. A. Nott, of this city, shipped this morning to Colorado, thirty-two packages of butter, weighing 2,500 pounds. This is sending Eastern products a good ways West. Another will follow in a few days. By the way, C. A. has enough left to supply his many customers at “low prices.”
The world
1553: Michael Servetus, who discovered the pulmonary circulation of the blood, is burned for heresy in Switzerland.
1873: Farmer Joseph F. Glidden applies for a patent on barbed wire. Glidden eventually received five patents and is generally considered the inventor of barbed wire.
1891: D. B. Downing, inventor, is awarded a patent for the street letter (mail) box.
1904: The New York subway officially opens running from the Brooklyn Bridge uptown to Broadway at 145th Street.
1917: Twenty thousand women march in a suffrage parade in New York. As the largest state and the first on the East Coast to do so, New York has an important effect on the movement to grant all women the vote in all elections.
1941: In a broadcast to the nation on Navy Day, President Franklin Roosevelt declares: “America has been attacked, the shooting has started.” He does not ask for full-scale war yet, realizing that many Americans are not yet ready for such a step.
1954: Benjamin O. Davis Jr. becomes the first African-American general in the US Air Force.
1964: The political career of future president Ronald Reagan is launched when he delivers a speech on behalf of Republican presidential candidate Barry Goldwater.
1986: London Stock Exchange rules change as Britain suddenly deregulates financial markets, an event called the Big Bang.
1988: U.S. President Ronald Reagan decides to tear down a new US Embassy in Moscow because Soviet listening devices were built into the structure.
1997: Stock markets crash around the world over fears of a global economic meltdown.
