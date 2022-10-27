Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 27, 2012: A week vefore he will be honored by the USO as the Army’s Soldier of the Year, a soldier from Fort Drum reflected on his efforts to save passengers in a burning bus that crashed near Waterloo in July 2011. “I saw people in need of help, and it was my job as a soldier and my job as a human being just to help,” said Staff Sgt. Jacob J. Perkins.
25 years ago
Oct. 27, 1997: The Woolworth Building, Public Square, remained closed until further notice today because of asbestos detected in air samples taken Thursday night. Just after noon on Thursday, the building’s basement boiler exploded with a blast heard around Public Square. The boiler apparently had been wrapped in an asbestos blanket, and the explosion kicked up dust throughout the building, in addition to leaving it without heat.
50 years ago
Oct. 27, 1972: Three Clarkson students were arrested by the sheriff’s patrol and charged with stealing pumpkins early this morning. Shortly after midnight a merchant in Hannawa Falls called the sheriff’s office to report a car had driven into his parking lot with lights off and the trunk open. About a half hour later, the vehicle came back and the owner of the story watched from inside as the three occupants of the car took 17 pumpkins and left, heading to Potsdam.
75 years ago
Oct. 27, 1947: Fire believed to have started from spontaneous combustion, destroyed a large barn on the Dr. H. D. Laird farm, one and a half miles from Henderson on the Scenic Highway at 6 p.m. Saturday summoning six volunteer fire departments to the scene. Forty head of cattle, which were being milked in the barn at the time the fire broke out, and other livestock were saved. Upwards of 100 tons of hay, an old automobile and considerable mechanics tools were lost in the flames.
100 years ago
Oct. 27, 1922: Persons who receive a communication from Canada stating that they have won a beautiful prize set of silverware in a puzzle contest and that the trophy will be forwarded upon receipt of 98 cents or $1 to cover mailing and packing cost are warned by Postmaster A. Raymond Cornwall to proceed with caution lest they be defrauded.
125 years ago
Oct. 27, 1897: Mary Burley, a girl something under 18 years of age, was arrested last night on the streets by Officer Baxter on a charge of being a common character. The charge was preferred by her own father.
150 years ago
Oct. 27, 1872: The incessant rain has not quenched the Republican enthusiasm in little Lewis. From 5,000 to 7,000 people are here to demonstrate and hear Senator Wilson. Had the weather been tolerable, there would have been ten thousand. Enthusiasm rises triumphant over the weather and all other obstacles. Lewis county is awake and will give a good account of herself in November. All say there are twice as many people here as the Democrats had on an pleasant day and with good roads to favor them.
The world
1904: The first underground New York City Subway line opens, later designated as the IRT Broadway–Seventh Avenue Line.
1907: Fifteen people are killed in Hungary when a gunman opens fire on a crowd gathered at a church consecration.
1936: Mrs Wallis Simpson obtains her divorce, which would eventually allow her to marry King Edward VIII of the United Kingdom, thus forcing his abdication from the throne.
1954: Benjamin O. Davis, Jr. becomes the first African-American general in the United States Air Force.
1961: NASA tests the first Saturn I rocket in Mission Saturn-Apollo 1.
1962: Major Rudolf Anderson of the United States Air Force becomes the only direct human casualty of the Cuban Missile Crisis when his U-2 reconnaissance airplane is shot down over Cuba by a Soviet-supplied surface-to-air missile.
1962: By refusing to agree to the firing of a nuclear torpedo at a U.S. warship, Vasily Arkhipov averts nuclear war.
1964: Ronald Reagan delivers a speech on behalf of the Republican candidate for president, Barry Goldwater. The speech launches his political career and comes to be known as “A Time for Choosing.”
1967: Catholic priest Philip Berrigan and others of the ‘Baltimore Four’ protest the Vietnam War by pouring blood on Selective Service records.
1971: The Democratic Republic of the Congo is renamed Zaire.
1979: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines gains its independence from the United Kingdom.
1981: Cold War: The Soviet submarine S-363 runs aground on the east coast of Sweden.
1986: The British government suddenly deregulates financial markets, leading to a total restructuring of the way in which they operate in the country, in an event now referred to as the Big Bang.
1988: Cold War: Ronald Reagan suspends construction of the new U.S. Embassy in Moscow due to Soviet listening devices in the building structure.
1991: Turkmenistan achieves independence from the Soviet Union.
1992: United States Navy radioman Allen R. Schindler, Jr. is murdered by shipmate Terry M. Helvey for being gay, precipitating debate about gays in the military that results in the United States’ “Don’t ask, don’t tell” military policy.
1994: Gliese 229B is the first Substellar Mass Object to be unquestionably identified.
1995: Former Prime Minister of Italy Bettino Craxi is convicted in absentia of corruption.
1997: The 1997 Asian financial crisis causes a crash in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
1999: Gunmen open fire in the Armenian Parliament, killing the Prime Minister and seven others.
2014: Britain withdraws from Afghanistan at the end of Operation Herrick, after 12 years four months and seven days.
2017: Catalonia declares independence from Spain.
2018: A gunman opens fire on a Pittsburgh synagogue killing 11 and injuring six, including four police officers.
2018: Leicester City F.C. owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha dies in a helicopter crash along with four others after a Premier League match against West Ham United at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.
2019: Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant founder and leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi kills himself and three children by detonating a suicide vest during the U.S. military Barisha raid in northwestern Syria.
