Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 28, 2012: Lots of people made a differnce by putting on work golves Saturday at Arsenal Street Cemetery in Watertown. Rakes, hoes, clippers, shovesl and wheelbarrows were the tools volunteers used to do so on Make a Difference Day, the country’s largest day of community service. By noon on Satuday, a mammoth brush pile of sticks and clipped lilac plants stood at the cemetery’s entrance.
25 years ago
Oct. 28, 1997: An amateur comedy night will be held at the Lowville Elk’s Club on Nov. 12, with all proceeds benefiting the Lewis County General Hospital Employee Christmas party. If you would like to participate as a contestant, bring some good jokes, a sense of humor, get up on the satte and bring the house down. Everyone is invited.
50 years ago
Oct. 28, 1972: The annual Halloween parade and costume sponsored by the Lowville Kiwanis Club will be Tuesday evening. Children who plan to march should be at the school at 6:30. Girl Scouts from Troop 257 have volunteered to walk with any of the younger children who do not want to march in the parade alone. Following the parade, the costumes will be judged at the school. After judging, a film will be shown followed by cider and doughnuts.
75 years ago
Oct. 28, 1947: Ogdensburg — The difference between the inmates of mental institutions and those on the outside who consider themselves normal is not so large as most people think, Dr. Milton Jacobs, consulting psychiatrist of St. Lawrence State hospital, told the Kiwanis club Monday noon. “We like to think of ourselves as a long way from an asylum,” Dr. Jacobs said, “but when we compare some of our everyday actions with those of confirmed lunatics, we often find ourselves shaking hads with the people inside.” One of the common faults of the mentally ill is their insistance on the truth of a belief no matter how abusrd it may seem, the speaker said, but the same lack of reasoning can be seen on any election day.
100 years ago
Oct. 28, 1922: Mr. and Mrs. Frank L. Massey entertained the members of the evening reading club at a supper party at their home last evening, the guests afterwards attending the first of the chamber of commerce series of entertainments at the High school, Edwin M. Whitney’s delightful presentation of the well-known comedy, “Turn to the Right.”
125 years ago
Oct. 28, 1897: To Lovers of Cheese: If you want a rich, a soft mealy cheese of fine flavor try some of the fancy September cheese just purchased by E.H. Bohl from the Ball factory.
150 years ago
Oct. 28, 1872: The Republicans of Theresa gathered at Dresser’s Hall Friday evening, the 25th inst, to listen to addresses on the political issues of the hour. Frederick G. Gedney, Esq., of New York, held the undivided attention and interst of his audience for two hours. The speaker showed Horace Greeley’s financial ability and political wisdom to be anything but flattering to his aspirations for executive honors.
The world
1918: World War I: A new Polish government in western Galicia is established, triggering the Polish–Ukrainian War.
1918: World War I: Czech politicians peacefully take over the city of Prague, thus establishing the First Czechoslovak Republic.
1919: The U.S. Congress passes the Volstead Act over President Woodrow Wilson’s veto, paving the way for Prohibition to begin the following January.
1922: Italian fascists led by Benito Mussolini march on Rome and take over the Italian government.
1928: Indonesia Raya, now the national anthem of Indonesia, is first played during the Second Indonesian Youth Congress.
1940: World War II: Greece rejects Italy’s ultimatum. Italy invades Greece through Albania a few hours later.
1942: The Alaska Highway first connects Alaska to the North American railway network at Dawson Creek in Canada.
1948: Paul Hermann Müller is awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discovery of the insecticidal properties of DDT.
1949: An Air France Lockheed Constellation crashes in the Azores, killing all 48 people on board.
1956: Hungarian Revolution: A de facto ceasefire comes into effect between armed revolutionaries and Soviet troops, who begin to withdraw from Budapest. Communist officials and facilities come under attack by revolutionaries.
1958: John XXIII is elected Pope.
1962: The Cuban Missile Crisis ends and Premier Nikita Khrushchev orders the removal of Soviet missiles from Cuba.
1965: Pope Paul VI promulgates Nostra aetate, by which the Roman Catholic Church officially recognizes the legitimacy of non-Christian faiths.
1971: Prospero becomes the only British satellite to be launched by a British rocket.
1982: The Spanish general election begins fourteen years of rule by the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party.
1990: Georgia holds its only free election under Soviet rule.
1995: The Baku Metro fire sees 289 people killed and 270 injured.
2006: A funeral service takes place at the Bykivnia graves for Ukrainians who were killed by the Soviet secret police.
2007: Cristina Fernández de Kirchner becomes the first directly elected female President of Argentina.
2009: The 28 October 2009 Peshawar bombing kills 117 and wounds 213.
2009: NASA successfully launches the Ares I-X mission, the only rocket launch for its short-lived Constellation program.
2009: US President Barack Obama signs the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act.
2013: Five people are killed and 38 are injured after a car crashes into barriers at Tiananmen Square in China.
2014: A rocket carrying NASA’s Cygnus CRS Orb-3 resupply mission to the International Space Station explodes seconds after taking off from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport in Wallops Island, Virginia.
2018: Jair Bolsonaro is elected president of Brazil with 57 million votes, with Workers’ Party candidate Fernando Haddad as the runner-up. It is the first time in 16 years that a Workers’ Party candidate is not elected president.
