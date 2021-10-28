Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 28, 2011: Lt. Col. Robert V. Urquhart spoke Thursday on Fort Drum about six soldiers who died in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. The lives of 1st Sgt. Billy J. Siercks, Sgt. Andrew R. Tobin, Spc. Koran P. Contreras, Pfc. Douglas J. Jeffries Jr., Pfc. Jesse W. Dietrich and Spc. Kevin R. Shumaker were honored by comrades in arms, family and friends during a remembrance ceremony at the post chapel.
25 years ago
Oct. 28, 1996: Plans to buy the former Budlong Lumber Co. for a Glen Park municipal complex are on hold while the site is checked for soil contamination from underground fuel tanks that were stored there years ago, according to village Mayor Stephen E. Macauley. The village Board of Trustees was to have authorized a purchase offer at a special meeting Monday. The village plans to convert buildings into a highway garage to replace the old village hall, which is not handicapped-accessible and is too small to accommodate all of the village’s highway equipment, Mr. Macaulay said.
50 years ago
Oct. 28, 1971: More than 70 persons attended the public hearing Tuesday night at West Carthage village hall to discuss a proposed dog ordinance which would require dogs be on a leash and controlled. A dog ordinance was last attempted by the village in June 1967, but was defeated by dog owners. The village has since been plagued with wandering dogs and children being bitten.
75 years ago
Oct. 28, 1946: All of the 65 agricultural workers from Newfoundland, many of whom have been in Jefferson county since the summer of 1944, have now left this area for their homes. The men rendered a great service in relieving the critical farm labor shortage during the war.
100 years ago
Oct. 28, 1921: A chest clinic was held in Carthage yesterday afternoon in the village building. About 25 patients were examined. In a short time it is planned to hold an orthopedic clinic.
125 years ago
Oct. 28, 1896: In George C. Yost’s bank at Theresa there are some very interesting specimens from the Black Hills gold fields which were sent by John Fayel, son of Joseph Fayel, of Theresa. John Fayel is located near Hill City and owns a quarter interest in a very promising mine there. The samples show a rich deposit of the precious yellow metal which is regarded as profitably gold bearing.
150 years ago
Oct. 28, 1871: We understand that a majority of the tax payers of Ogdensburg have been secured for the petition to bond for $200,000 in aid of the Adirondack Railroad. The conditions under which Ogdensburg is bonding are, that the road shall run through Canton, and to be completed through to Saratoga before the bonds are issued.
The world
1636: Harvard College, the oldest institution of higher learning in the United States, is founded in Cambridge, Mass.
1793: Eli Whitney applies for a patent on the cotton gin, a machine which cleans the tight-clinging seeds from short-staple cotton easily and effectively — a job which was previously done by hand.
1886: The Statue of Liberty, originally named Liberty Enlightening the World, is dedicated at Liberty Island, N. Y., formerly Bedloe’s Island, by President Grover Cleveland
1901: Race riots sparked by Booker T. Washington’s visit to the White House kill 34.
1904: The St. Louis police try a new investigation method: fingerprints.
1914: George Eastman announces the invention of the color photographic process.
1919: Over President Wilson’s veto, Congress passes the National Prohibition Act, or Volstead Act, named after its promoter, Congressman Andrew J. Volstead. It provides enforcement guidelines for the Prohibition Amendment.
1962: Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev orders Soviet missiles removed from Cuba, ending the Cuban Missile Crisis.
1965: Construction completed on St. Louis Arch; at 630 feet, it is the world’s tallest arch.
2005: Libby “Scooter” Lewis, chief of staff to Vice President Dick Cheney, resigns after being indicted for “outing” CIA agent Valerie Plame.
2007: Argentina elects its first woman president, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.
