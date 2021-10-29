Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 29, 2011: An attorney representing Clarkson University men’s soccer coach Oral “Nick” Hillary says his client has been wrongly connected by the news media to the police investigation into the death Monday of a 12-year-old Potsdam boy. Northern New York Newspapers publications Thursday reported that Mr. Hillary had been questioned by police because he had had a relationship with the boy’s mother. Potsdam Police Chief Edward F. Tischler said there were no suspects or persons of interest in the case at this time.
25 years ago
Oct. 29, 1996: Losing $15,000 in exchange for giving shoppers a week-long break on Jefferson County’s portion of the sales tax on clothing is too risky for legislators. They have decided to maintain the county’s 3 percent sales tax from Jan. 18 to 24 on clothes that cost less than $500, even though the state will drop its 4 percent share that week. Legislators in neighboring St. Lawrence County will vote next month whether to drop the county’s share.
50 years ago
Oct. 29, 1971: The House Wednesday passed and sent to the Senate the military construction money bill containing more than $2,000,000 for 88 new family housing units at Camp Drum and $128,000 for a visual slope approach indicator for Plattsburg Air Force Base. The Senate is expected to follow the House action shortly.
75 years ago
Oct. 29, 1946: The first experience of Watertown police with after-dark “mugging” occurred in the parking lot at the end of Jackson street at 7:30 Sunday night when Francis Bush, 69, Pamelia, was slugged over the head by an unidentified man who fled when his victim started shouting for help instead of collapsing. “Mugging” is a term used for after-dark assaults when attackers knock their victims out and rob them.
100 years ago
Oct. 29, 1921: A large flat sign, “Elks’s Building,” is being affixed to the Cleveland building in Arcade street today. Watertown Lodge No. 496, B.P.O. Elks, purchased the building this spring and the sign is being placed to designate the structure as Elks’ property. The Elks clubhouse will be maintained in its present location, however.
125 years ago
Oct. 29, 1896: Instruction will be given to parties wishing to learn to vote with blanket ballot at No. 21 Taggart arcade every evening from now until election day. All are welcome without regard to party politics.
150 years ago
Oct. 29, 1871: The train will leave Watertown this evening at 7:30, sharp, for Carthage. Returning, will leave Carthage at exactly 12 o’clock. By this arrangement, those attending can have a pleasant visit in Carthage and be home at an early hour.
The world
1945: The first ball-point pen goes is sold by Gimbell’s department store in New York for a price of $12.
2004: For the first time, Osama bin Laden admits direct responsibility for the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the U.S.;
2012: Hurricane Sandy devastates much of the East Coast of the U..S.; nearly 300 die directly or indirectly from the storm.
