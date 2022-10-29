Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 29, 2012: Four-year-old Allena J. Bush — dressed as Tinker Bell ina purple outfit with wings — stretched her arms out like a zombie to do the “monster dance” Sunday at New York State Zoon at Thompson Park’s Boo at the Zoo festival. Staffers from Radio Disney called out dance steps over loudspeakers while they gyrated to the beat with trick-or-treaters in drizzling rain. Youngsters also won prizes by competing in a pumpkin-roll race and a beanbag toss.
25 years ago
Oct. 29, 1997: A West Martinsburg native was posthumously awarded a medal for bravery in the Vietnam War. The widow of Larry Hugh Meister received his New York State Conspicuous Service Cross on Monday at the Veterans fo Foreign Wars Hall in Lowville. Larry W. Klein, Vietnam Veterns of America Inc.’s Chapter 296 presiden, presnted the medial to Deanna K. Meister of McPhilmey Road, Watson, Mrs. Meister daid her husband served three tours of duty in Vietname in the Marine Corps, part of his 23 years of service. He entered the Marines as a 17-year-old from West Martinsburg, Mrs. Meister dai. The retired gunnery seargeant died at 60 in May of complications from diabetes.
50 years ago
Oct. 29, 1972: Herr’s. Long Coats, specially priced. Reg. $65 to $80, no $49 and $59. 136 Court St. Downtown Watertown.
75 years ago
Oct. 29, 1947: There will be a Halloween dance at the service club, Pine Camp, for enlisted men and their ladies on Thursday evening. Girls in Watertown and vicinity who are registered with and approved by the Red Cross will attend. Fred Bastain’s orchestra will furnish the music and refreshments will be served.
100 years ago
Oct. 29, 1922: The Masonic Halloween ball held at the state armory Friday night under the auspices of Watertown Commandery, No. 11 Knights Templar and attended by upwards of 200 couples was one of the finest social events of the kind that has been held in this city in some time.
125 years ago
Oct. 29, 1897: Glass eyes! For two weeks we shall have 500 “Artificial Eyes” at our store. Anyone unfortunate enough to be obliged to wear them will find a larger stock to select from than was ever in Northern New York before.
150 years ago
Oct. 29, 1872: Dr. R. Nichols is putting up an addition to hotel, 36 feet long and 30 feet wide, and to be 3 stories high; to be used for dining rooms and sleeping rooms. This will make his house quite convenient for his business. The several buildings in course of erection here are being pushed forward fast as possible, although the weather of late has been quite unfavorabel for building operations.
The world
1901: In Amherst, Massachusetts, nurse Jane Toppan is arrested for murdering the Davis family of Boston with an overdose of morphine.
1901: Leon Czolgosz, the assassin of U.S. President William McKinley, is executed by electrocution.
1914: Ottoman entry into World War I.
1918: The German High Seas Fleet is incapacitated when sailors mutiny, an action which would trigger the German Revolution of 1918–19.
1921: United States: Second trial of Sacco and Vanzetti in Boston, Massachusetts.
1921: The Harvard University football team loses to Centre College, ending a 25-game winning streak. This is considered one of the biggest upsets in college football.
1923: Turkey becomes a republic following the dissolution of the Ottoman Empire.
1929: The New York Stock Exchange crashes in what will be called the Crash of ‘29 or “Black Tuesday”, ending the Great Bull Market of the 1920s and beginning the Great Depression.
1941: The Holocaust: In the Kaunas Ghetto, over 10,000 Jews are shot by German occupiers at the Ninth Fort, a massacre known as the “Great Action”.
1942: The Holocaust: In the United Kingdom, leading clergymen and political figures hold a public meeting to register outrage over Nazi Germany’s persecution of Jews.
1944: The Dutch city of Breda is liberated by 1st Polish Armoured Division.
1944: World War II: The Soviet Red Army enters Hungary.
1948: Israeli-Palestinian conflict: Safsaf massacre: Israeli soldiers capture the Palestinian village of Safsaf in the Galilee; afterwards, between 52 and 64 villagers are massacred by the IDF.
1953: BCPA Flight 304 DC-6 crashes near San Francisco.
1955: The Soviet battleship Novorossiysk strikes a World War II mine in the harbor at Sevastopol.
1956: Suez Crisis begins: Israeli forces invade the Sinai Peninsula and push Egyptian forces back toward the Suez Canal.
1957: Israel’s prime minister David Ben-Gurion and five of his ministers are injured when Moshe Dwek throws a grenade into the Knesset.
1960: An airplane carrying the Cal Poly football team crashes on takeoff in Toledo, Ohio.
1964: The United Republic of Tanganyika and Zanzibar is renamed to the United Republic of Tanzania.
1964: Biggest jewel heist; involving the Star of India (gem) in the American Museum of Natural History in New York City by Murph the Surf and gang.[2]
1967: Montreal’s World Fair, Expo 67, closes with over 50 million visitors.
1969: The first-ever computer-to-computer link is established on ARPANET, the precursor to the Internet.
1972: The three surviving perpetrators of the Munich massacre are released from prison in exchange for the hostages of the hijacked Lufthansa Flight 615.
1980: Demonstration flight of a secretly modified C-130 for an Iran hostage crisis rescue attempt ends in a crash landing at Eglin Air Force Base’s Duke Field, Florida, leading to the cancellation of Operation Credible Sport.
1985: Major General Samuel K. Doe is announced as the winner of the first multi-party election in Liberia.
1986: British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher opens the last stretch of the M25 motorway.
1991: The American Galileo spacecraft makes its closest approach to 951 Gaspra, becoming the first probe to visit an asteroid.
1994: Francisco Martin Duran fires over two dozen shots at the White House; he is later convicted of trying to kill U.S. President Bill Clinton.
1998: In South Africa, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission presents its report, which condemns both sides for committing atrocities.
1998: Space Shuttle Discovery blasts off on STS-95 with 77-year-old John Glenn on board, making him the oldest person to go into space at that time.
1998: ATSC HDTV broadcasting in the United States is inaugurated with the launch of the STS-95 space shuttle mission.
1998: While en route from Adana to Ankara, a Turkish Airlines flight with a crew of six and 33 passengers is hijacked by a Kurdish militant who orders the pilot to fly to Switzerland. The plane instead lands in Ankara after the pilot tricked the hijacker into thinking that he is landing in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia to refuel.
1998: Hurricane Mitch, the second deadliest Atlantic hurricane in history, makes landfall in Honduras.
1998: The Gothenburg discothèque fire in Sweden kills 63 and injures 200.
1999: A large cyclone devastates Odisha, India.
2002: A fire destroys a luxurious department store in Ho Chi Minh City, where 1,500 people are shopping. More than 60 people die and over 100 are unaccounted for in the deadliest peacetime disaster in Vietnam.
2004: The Arabic-language news network Al Jazeera broadcasts an excerpt from a 2004 Osama bin Laden video in which the terrorist leader first admits direct responsibility for the September 11, 2001 attacks and references the 2004 U.S. presidential election.
2005: Bombings in Delhi, India kill more than 60.
2008: Delta Air Lines merges with Northwest Airlines, creating the world’s largest airline and reducing the number of US legacy carriers to five.
2008: A pair of deadly earthquakes hits Baluchistan, Pakistan, killing 215.
2012: Hurricane Sandy hits the east coast of the United States, killing 148 directly and 138 indirectly, while leaving nearly $70 billion in damages and causing major power outages.
2014: A mud slide; the 2014 Badulla landslide, in south-central Sri Lanka, kills at least 16 people, and leaves hundreds of people missing.
2015: China announces the end of its one-child policy after 35 years.
2018: A Boeing 737 MAX plane crashes after taking off from Jakarta, Indonesia killing 189 people on board.
2020: Jeremy Corbyn, Leader of the Labour Party and of the Opposition in the United Kingdom is suspended from the Labour Party following his response to findings from the EHRC on the issue of antisemitism within the party.
