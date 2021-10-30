Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 30, 2011: The Fort Drum housing market has 18 available apartments, or 0.4 percent vacancy. The market tightened significantly during the last month as the proportion of Fort Drum soldiers on post went from about 55 percent to more than 70 percent. Of the 19,544 soldiers assigned to the post, 5,914 are deployed. By the spring, more than 100 units in the final phase of Eagle Ridge in LeRay and the first units for Creek Wood Apartments in Watertown will be available for rental.
25 years ago
Oct. 30, 1996: Towns in St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis counties will get almost $285,000 in federal and state aid to reimburse them for costs associated with damage and response efforts following January’s flood, the governor’s office said Tuesday. St. Lawrence County and its towns will get nearly a quarter-million dollars. In Lewis County, the town of Diana gets $23,018 and the town of Martinsburg $25,680. The towns of Croghan and Harrisburg get $1,931 and $1,243, respectively. The Jefferson County town of Rutland gets $8,900.
50 years ago
Oct. 30, 1971: Halloween in the twin villages of Carthage and West Carthage will be Saturday, instead of Sunday, according to arrangements between the two villages and Branaugh Memorial Boys Club. The villages, to keep spook activities limited to one night, followed the leadership of the boys club in designating Saturday as the day for witches and goblins.
75 years ago
Oct. 30, 1946: A strike by pin boys seeking an increased game rate at the K. of C. alleys, will curtail, tonight at least, league bowling games. Receiving seven cents a game at present, four pin boys of a total of eight regulars demanded an increase to ten cents per game. The Mason’s and Condino’s keglers, went ahead with their fames while members set up their own pins.
100 years ago
Oct. 30, 1921: The Olympic theater, with its new program of vaudeville and motion pictures, will formally open Monday evening. During the time the theatre has been closed several changes have been made. A complete stage with electrical equipment has been prepared.
125 years ago
Oct. 30, 1896: Several racks used for drying clothes in the laundry of the state hospital at Ogdensburg caught fire last evening from a heated steam pipe and burned the interior of the laundry to a considerable extent. Architect Akin places the damages at about $1,000 (est. $32,600 today).
150 years ago
Oct. 30, 1871: A stabbing affair occurred last evening at the saloon of Geo. Briggs, on Court st., in which Louis Burns, a young man of 18 or 20 years, was stabbed in the groin and cut upon the left hand by a knife in the hands of one Jamieson, a young man of 21 years of age. Dr. Lemire was called, who dressed the wounds, and a young Burns was sent to his boarding place. The man Jamieson was arrested and sent to jail.
The world
1974: The “Rumble in the Jungle,” a boxing match in Zaire that many regard as the greatest sporting event of the 20th century, saw challenger Muhammad Ali knock out previously undefeated World Heavyweight Champion George Foreman.
1991: BET Holdings Inc., becomes the first African-American company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
2005: The rebuilt Dresden Frauenkirche (Church of Our Lady) that was destroyed during the firebombing of Dresden in WWII is rededicated.
