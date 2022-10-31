Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 31, 2012: A widespread power outage that was expected to come Monday with Hurricane Sandy arrived in Ogdensburg a day late courtesty of an unlucky squirrel. Roughly 5,300 people in Ogdensburg were without power for a few hours Tuesday after a squirrel walked across power lines at the 19 Mill St. National Grid power station and shorted out a transformer.
25 years ago
Oct. 31, 1997: Businesses around the north country are getting into the Halloween festivities with costumes and decorations but the owners of the Burrville Cider Mill are always in a spooky mood. Their personal haunt is not a bedspread tied with rope or a cardboard cutout but the ghost of Capt. John Burr, one of the first owners of the mill, said co-owner Cindy L. Bennett Steiner.
50 years ago
Oct. 31, 1972: In Jefferson County, families tend to be larger in size than in most communities. Census Bureau figures show that there are 319 persons per 100 households locally. The average in the United States is 311 per 100 households and, in the Middle Atlantic States, 307.
75 years ago
Oct. 31, 1947: Local residents have to restrict both the heating of their homes and places of business and the use of their cars this winter due to the expected shortage of gasoline and fuel oil, Harry J. Cool, managing director of the George Hall corporation, said today.
100 years ago
Oct. 31, 1922: As a party of Ogdensburg motorists consisting of Mr. and Mrs. Edward J. Wilson and Mr. and Mrs. S. J. Cowan were en route to Gouverneur in Wilson’s car yesterday afternoon in when the rear axle broke and the machine dropped down on the highway, giving the occupants a severe shaking up, Mrs. Cowan suffered considerably from shock. The motorists sent word to Canton for assistance and the car was towed to that place for repairs.
125 years ago
Oct. 31, 1897: If preparing to entertain guests Halloween night it is a good plan to clear your room of all unncessary furniture and let all the light in them come from Jack-o’-lanterns made from pumpkins with the pulp removed and a large incision made to represent a face on one side; over this past colored paper, a different color for each pumpkin, and in it make incisions for eyes, nose, mouth, as many do just in the pumpkin, but these many colored faces in a dark room are more effective than the ordinary Jack-o’-lantern. Don’t light the candles placed inside until the guests arrive.
150 years ago
Oct. 31, 1872: The Hot Blast. and new American cook stove for 1872, for Coal or Wood, was awarded the FIRST PRIZE at the Jeff Co. fair this year. Call and see it, at HARBOTTLE, HOWARD & CO’S. 37 and 38 Public Square, Watertown, N.Y.
The world
1941: After 14 years of work, Mount Rushmore is completed.
1984: Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is assassinated by two Sikh security guards. Riots break out in New Delhi and other cities and around 3,000 Sikhs are killed.
2000: Soyuz TM-31 launches, carrying the first resident crew to the International Space Station. The ISS has been crewed continuously since then.
2011: The global population of humans reaches seven billion. This day is now recognized by the United Nations as the Day of Seven Billion.
