Oct. 4, 2012: Councilwoman Roxanne M. Burns is not at all happy that comedian-musician John Valby — aka “Dr. Dirty” — will be bringing his raunchy style of humor to city-owned Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds on Friday night. She does not believe the 68-year-old comedian’s brand of racist, anti-Semitic, sexist, homophobic and what some call obscene humor should be performed in the Jefferson County Agricultural Society building a the city-owned fairgrounds. “I don’t think it’s something taht Watertown wants to be known for,” she said, after hearing about the show earlier in the day.
25 years ago
Oct. 4, 1997: Two 12-year-old boys wanted to fix it so that their younger friends at Carthage Elementary School could have a few days off, village police say, so they jammed door locks with paper clips and glue. They didn’t stop there. They dumped motor oil and transmission fluid on the roof, causing some deterioration, police said. Ice cream and fruit juice were dumped on the floors, and a blend of fruit juice and mustard was added to a water cooler in a teacher’s lounge, police said.
50 years ago
Oct. 4, 1972: Fulton — A 20-week-old strike which had brought a Nestle Co. threat to consider closing its chocolate plant here is over. Members of the PCK Employees Independent Union voted 769-242 Tuesday night to accept a company contract proposal and return to work at the plant next Monday. The workers had rejected the same proposal by a 2-1 margin two weeks earlier. The pact provides a six percent pay hike in all classifications.
75 years ago
Oct. 4, 1947: Eighteen home bureau units in Lewis county will study a special project this winter in the craft of making high quality handsewn leather gloves. Miss Marian Jimerson, Lewis county home demonstration agent, left here for New York today for a full week of instruction in the technique of making these gloves. Miss Jimerson will return to Lowville next weekend and will teach glove making in a series of four lessons to a group of selected unit leaders.
100 years ago
Oct. 4, 1922: Floyd Montondo of Theresa, aged 20 years, waas apprehended in the town of Theresa, Sept. 20, shooting at and attempting to take wild pheasants during closed season. He was arraigned before Justice James W. Wakefield of Theresa, Sept. 30, and paid a fine of $11.50.
125 years ago
Oct. 4, 1897: The Harris House: Best meals served in the city for 25 cents. Good stabling for horses. All on Public Square. 150 years ago
Oct. 4, 1872: Pat Corbett, of Syracuse, will address the half dozen Liberians of this city at Washington Hall on Monday evening Oct. 14th. Pat has changed sides this fall about a half dozen times, and we suggest to the Demlibreps that they had better let him come at once before he changes his front again.
The world
1927: Gutzon Borglum begins sculpting Mount Rushmore.
1936: The Metropolitan Police and various anti-fascist organizations violently clash in the Battle of Cable Street.
1941: Norman Rockwell’s Willie Gillis character debuts on the cover of The Saturday Evening Post.
1957: Sputnik 1 becomes the first artificial satellite to orbit the Earth.
1960: An airliner crashes on takeoff from Boston’s Logan International Airport, killing 62 people.
1963: Hurricane Flora kills 6,000 in Cuba and Haiti.
1965: Pope Paul VI begins the first papal visit to the Americas.
1991: The Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty is opened for signature.
1992: The Rome General Peace Accords end a 16-year civil war in Mozambique.
1993: Tanks bombard the Russian parliament, while demonstrators against President Yeltsin rally outside.
1997: The second largest cash robbery in U.S. history occurs in North Carolina
2004: SpaceShipOne wins the Ansari X Prize for private spaceflight.
2006: WikiLeaks is launched.
2010: The Ajka plant accident in Hungary releases a million cubic metres of liquid alumina sludge, killing nine, injuring 122, and severely contaminating two major rivers.
2017: Joint Nigerian-American Special Forces are ambushed by Islamic State militants outside the village of Tongo Tongo.
2021: Bubba Wallace becomes the first African-American Driver in the modern era of NASCAR to win a major race.
