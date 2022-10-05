Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 5, 2012: The vote to decide the fate of Chaumont as a village is now just a month away. And despite their decision to bring the proposed dissolution to a public referendum, village officials say they were never in favor of allowing the town of Lyme to take over all municipal functions. “The board was adamantly opposed to this,” said William C. Borden, a village trustee and chairman of the Chaumont Dissolution Committee.
25 years ago
Oct. 5, 1997: A Potsdam police officer was slightly injured early Saturday in a 50-person riot on Market Street. “He’s all right,” Lt. John Caplan said of the injured officer, whom he would not name. “He was not hospitalized.” The brawl erupted at about 2 a.m. as a village police officer tried to break up a fight between two people. It escalated to a riot with about 100 onlookers. “It is certainly the worst riot this year, and probably the worst in the past several years,” Lt. Kaplan said.
50 years ago
Oct. 5, 1972: At the fire scene, spectators are much too close to the fire, firemen are being hampered i moving equipment and getting their equipment set up, moving hose wihout the danger of hurting a spectator. Children are going to the fire station when an alarm sounds, causing a hazardous situation by getting in and around the station. We, as firemen, would not like to see anyone hurt. We have always received the wonderful backing and cooperation of the people of Clayton. Please help us again. — Clayton Volunteer Fire Department. Joseph R. Casselman, Secretary.
75 years ago
Oct. 5, 1947: The Jefferson County Women’s Christian Temperance Union held its 60th annual convention Thursdayin the Methodist church, Brownville. The following resolution was adopted: “We protest against glamorous advertising which induceces youth to use alcoholic beverages contrary to scientific warnings. We urge congress and the state legislature to prohibit such advertising.”
100 years ago
Oct. 5, 1922: A rally of all those interested in the educational and religious educational courses to be offered by the Y. W. C. A., during the winter season will be held in the association building on Public Square at 6:30 this evening. The program for the dinner includes a general explanation of the work to be offered and a number of novelty events.
125 years ago
Oct. 5, 1897: Fall Painting! Now is the time to get ready for winter. A little paint, glass and putty is a necessity in many ways. We handle Masury’s Celebrated Prepared Paints, while our stock of lead and oil comprises the best grades. We can give you any size glass desired. E.C. Van Namee, City Drug Store. 21 Public Square.
150 years ago
Oct. 5, 1872:THe finest and the sweetest grapes that wehave seen and tasted this season, came to us a day or two since with the compliments of our gentlemanly friend, Mr. Octave Blanc of Sanfords Corners. They were samples of what Mr. Blanc has has done in the rearing of grapes out of doors — no hot house wall confied their powers.
The world
1905: The Wright brothers pilot the Wright Flyer III in a new world record flight of 24 miles in 39 minutes.
1910: In a revolution in Portugal the monarchy is overthrown and a republic is declared.
1911: The Kowloon–Canton Railway commences service.
1914: World War I: An aircraft successfully destroys another aircraft with gunfire for the first time.
1921: The World Series is the first to be broadcast on radio.
1930: British airship R101 crashes in France en route to India on its maiden voyage killing 48 people.
1936: The Jarrow March sets off for London.
1938: In Nazi Germany, Jews’ passports are invalidated.
1943: Ninety-eight American POWs are executed by Japanese forces on Wake Island.
1944: The Provisional Government of the French Republic enfranchises women.
1945: A six-month strike by Hollywood set decorators turns into a bloody riot at the gates of the Warner Brothers studio.
1947: President Truman makes the first televised Oval Office address.
1962: The first of the James Bond film series, based on the novels by Ian Fleming, Dr. No, is released in Britain.
1963: The United States suspends the Commercial Import Program in response to repression of the Buddhist majority by the regime of President Ngo Dinh Diem.
1966: A reactor at the Enrico Fermi Nuclear Generating Station near Detroit suffers a partial meltdown.
1968: A Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association march in Derry is violently suppressed by police.
1970: The Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) is founded.
1970: The British Trade Commissioner, James Cross, is kidnapped by members of the Front de libération du Québec, triggering the October Crisis in Canada.
1974: Bombs planted by the PIRA in pubs in Guildford kill four British soldiers and one civilian.
1982: Tylenol products are recalled after bottles in Chicago laced with cyanide cause seven deaths.
1984: Marc Garneau becomes the first Canadian in space.
1986: Mordechai Vanunu’s story in The Sunday Times reveals Israel’s secret nuclear weapons.
1988: A Chilean opposition coalition defeats Augusto Pinochet in his re-election attempt.
1990: After 150 years The Herald newspaper in Melbourne, Australia, is published for the last time as a separate newspaper.
1991: An Indonesian Air Force C-130 crash kills 135 people.
1999: The Ladbroke Grove rail crash in west London kills 31 people.
2000: Mass demonstrations in Serbia force the resignation of Slobodan Miloševi.
2011: In the Mekong River massacre, two Chinese cargo boats are hijacked and 13 crew members murdered.
