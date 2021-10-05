Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 5, 2011: Homecoming is coming home this fall. This November, St. Lawrence University will welcome back alumni for its first homecoming weekend in 15 years. Although the annual homecoming weekend saw its attendance drop during the 1990s, it was a fall staple at St. Lawrence in the 1960s and 1970s, and the college has recently begun receiving alumni requests for fall programming again.
25 years ago
Oct. 5, 1996: Augustinian Friars will leave three Roman Catholic parishes next year, breaking a long tradition of service to congregations in the Carthage area. During weekend Masses, parishioners at St. James Church, Carthage; St. Rita of Casia, Deferiet; and St. Henry Church, Natural Bridge, were told the friars would be leaving their parishes next year. The Diocese of Ogdensburg will assume responsibility for staffing the three churches. A transition plan will be in place by June 1997.
50 years ago
Oct. 5, 1971: The value of village self-reliance and the unity of spirit found in the efforts of village officials and the volunteer fire department were cited by John B. Johnson, editor and publisher of the Watertown Daily Times, speaker at the dedication of the new Dexter Municipal Building and Fire Hall Sunday afternoon. Among those also participating in the ceremonies were Mayor Donald J. Grant and Assemblyman Donald L. Taylor.
75 years ago
Oct. 5, 1946: Extension of Sherman street, from Barben avenue to Butterfield avenue, was started today by the department of public works, A total of 650 feet of 24-foot roadway will be built to connect with the north edge of the outer Washington street housing development.
100 years ago
Oct. 5, 1921: The four trees felled in the lot adjoining the Bank building in lower Washington street Thursday afternoon to make room for the new home of the Jefferson County Savings bank, were more than 100 years old, was the being expressed today by several old citizens of the city. The absence of the trees makes a great change in the appearance of the Bank building and lower Washington.
125 years ago
Oct. 5, 1896: Supt. Parker is busy. Arsenal street is being stoned and work on Stone street is progressing. The Griffin and Phelps streets sewer is nearly completed. Court street is undergoing the long-needed repairs. There are now 60 men on the pay roll.
150 years ago
Oct. 5, 1871: On Monday next, Mayor George W. Flower will take possession of the old established house of P. Mundy & Son, and will thereafter conduct the extensive grocery and provision trade so long and so successfully carried on by the honored firm. His purchase includes the stock of the establishment, exclusive of the liquor trade.
The world
1877: Nez Perce Chief Joseph surrenders to Colonel Nelson Miles in Montana Territory, after a 1,700-mile trek to reach Canada falls 40 miles short.
1880: The first ball-point pen is patented on this day by Alonzo T. Cross.
1882: Outlaw Frank James surrenders in Missouri six months after brother Jesse’s assassination.
1915: Germany issues an apology and promises for payment for the 128 American passengers killed in the sinking of the British ship Lusitania.
1921: The World Series is broadcast on radio for the first time.
1938: Germany invalidates Jews’ passports.
1943: Imperial Japanese forces execute 98 American POWs on Wake Island.
1947: U.S. President Harry S Truman delivers the first televised White House address.
1962: The first James Bond film, “Dr. No” starring Sean Connery, debuts.
1968: Police attack civil rights demonstrators in Derry, Northern Ireland; the event is considered to be the beginning of “The Troubles.”
1969: Monty Python’s Flying Circus debuts on BBC One.
1970: Members of the Quebec Liberation Front (QLF) kidnap British Trade Commissioner James Cross in Montreal, resulting in the October Crisis and Canada’s first peacetime use of the War Measures Act.
1970: The US Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) is established.
1986: Britain’s The Sunday Times newspaper publishes details of Israel’s secret nuclear weapons development program.
1988: Brazil’s Constituent Assembly authorizes the nation’s new constitution.
2000: Slobodan Milosevic, president of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, resigns in the wake of mass protest demonstrations.
