Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 6, 2011: On Wednesday, St. Lawrence University was one of 75 colleges to see students demonstrating as part of Occupy Colleges, an offshoot of the national Occupy Wall Street movement. The nonpartisan movement, loosely organized to protest social, political and economic inequalities stemming from corporate greed, was represented at St. Lawrence by about 100 students. They assembled at noon and marched through the college’s student center before proceeding to the business office, dining hall and president’s office.
25 years ago
Oct. 6, 1996: Equipment manufacturers had the rare opportunity to explore the workings of Watertown’s 74-year-old hydroelectric plant which are usually under water. The plant was shut down last week and water drained from the power canal so manufacturers could inspect the parts that will be rebuilt during a renovation. The city is embarking on a $9.5 million renovation that will increase the plant’s production from 5.4 megawatts to 7.3 megawatts. The turbines, named Faith, Hope and Charity, are the same units that went on line in 1924.
50 years ago
Oct. 6, 1971: The Lewis County American Legion passed a resolution Tuesday night to erect a plaque in Lowville honoring the ten Lewis County men who have died in Vietnam since 1967.
75 years ago
Oct. 6, 1946: The Northside Junior Boy’s club, formed and directed by Gerald S. Varley of the Riverside apartments, is busy renovating and repairing its new clubhouse at 122 West main street. The building, which the boys will use in the future for their meetings and gatherings, was donated to the group by Enson L. Simmons, local trucker.
100 years ago
Oct. 6, 1921: There will be no change in the 15 mile per hour speed limit for motor vehicles in the city of Oswego. When the matter of providing new signs for the highways to conform with the state law was discussed, there was some talk by the members of the Automobile Club of raising the limit to 20 miles, but it did not meet the approval of the Chief of Police and other officials.
125 years ago
Oct. 6, 1896: The Theresa republican mass meeting on Friday was a grand success. A fire pole was raised near the town hall and a handsome McKinley and Hobart banner flung to the breeze, where it reminds all beholders that the names thereon are those of the next president and vice-president of these United States.
150 years ago
Oct. 6, 1871: Policeman McCutcheon received a dispatch from the Syracuse Chief of Police today, stating that a young man giving his name as Frederick Rathburn has been arrested in that city, charged with horse stealing. Rathburn claimed that he got the horse of his brother, George Rathburn, living about two miles from Evans Mills. McCutcheon is looking up the matter to see how much truth there is in the claim.
The world
1973: Israel is taken by surprise when Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Jordan attack on the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur, beginning the Yom Kippur War.
1981: Egyptian president Anwar el-Sadat is assassinated in Cairo by Islamic fundamentalists. He is succeeded by Vice President Hosni Mubarak.
1995: Astronomers discover 51 Pegasi is the second star known to have a planet orbiting it.
2000: Yugoslavia’s president Slobodan Milosevic and Argentina’s vice-president Carlos Alvarez both resign from their respective offices.
2007: Explorer and author Jason Lewis becomes the first person to complete a human-powered circumnavigation of the globe.
