Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 6, 2012: It’s been a long season for the Watertown Red and Black. Players have come and gone. The team won two games with fourth-quarter comebacks, and had four of its games decided by one score. And of course, there was the home game against Albany that was stopped at halftime due to a break-in of the Metro Mallers locker room that resulted in personal items being stolen from Albany coaches and players. And yet, the Red and Black (7-3) is right where it wants to be. “I feel like we’re the best football team in our conference,” Red and Black quarterback Brian Williams said.
25 years ago
Oct. 6, 1997: The wild turkey, nearly obliterated by hunters in New York state, is staging a comeback. Now an almost common sight upstate, the wild turkey began its rebound in the 1960s with a state effort to capture birds from the pockets where they thrived and relocated them to other parts of the state.
50 years ago
Oct. 6, 1972: Chaumont — Democrats and Republicans alike are fuming over the theft of nine political signs from Main Street. Campaign signs for Democratic candidate Charles B. Bliven disappeared overnight Tuesday, said Lyme Democratic Committee member Marsha J. Barton. “It really irritates me,” Mrs. Barton said. “He spent a lot of time and money putting the up. They were really nice signs.” Mr. Bliven is running for Lume highway superintendent. Both Mrs. Barton and Lyme Republican Committee Chairwoman Sandra J. Cornell said they strongly suspect that the theft was politically motivated because the campaign signs for two candidates in the race for county Legislature were not taken.
75 years ago
Oct. 6, 1947: For the second consecutive year, the Oct. 6 date has brought ideal weather to this section. Today’s reading was 76, two degrees below the maximum for the date in 1946. Records of Albert M. Skinner, local weather statistician, reveal that the record high for Oct. 6 was 83, established in 1937.
100 years ago
Oct. 6, 1922: Malone — Under the direction of Superintendent E.C. Rider, three new electrical devices for the treatment of deafness are being installed at the Northern New York Institution for Deaf Mutes. The equipment includes an X-ray machine, a violet ray and sinusoidal or high frequency machine.
125 years ago
Oct. 6, 1897: At Oswego yesterday a swindler, disguised as a potato peddling farmer gave Mrs. William Weedmark a $1 silver certificate that had been clumsily altered by pasting on an “X” and “ten” from advertising the similarities of money, and received two genuine $5 bills in change.
150 years ago
Oct. 6, 1872: It was stated that an Antwerp Liberian offered the Republican Committee $15 if Gen. Lee would come to Antwerp again and make another speech. The committee would have accepted the offer, but they didn’t like the security.
The world
1923: The Turkish National Movement enters Constantinople.
1927: Opening of “The Jazz Singer,” the first prominent “talkie” movie.
1973: Egypt and Syria launch coordinated attacks against Israel, beginning the Yom Kippur War.
1976: Cubana de Aviación Flight 455 is destroyed by two bombs, placed on board by an anti-Castro militant group.
1976: Premier Hua Guofeng arrests the Gang of Four, ending the Cultural Revolution in China.
1976: Dozens are killed by the Thai army in the Thammasat University massacre.
1977: The first prototype of the Mikoyan MiG-29, designated 9-01, makes its maiden flight.
1979: Pope John Paul II becomes the first pontiff to visit the White House.
1981: Egyptian President Anwar Sadat is murdered by Islamic extremists.
1981: NLM CityHopper Flight 431 crashes in Moerdijk after taking off from Rotterdam The Hague Airport in the Netherlands, killing all 17 people on board.
1985: Police constable Keith Blakelock is murdered as riots erupt in the Broadwater Farm suburb of London.
1987: Fiji becomes a republic.
1995: The first planet orbiting another sun, 51 Pegasi b, is discovered.
2007: Jason Lewis completes the first human-powered circumnavigation of the Earth.
2010: Instagram, a mainstream photo-sharing application, is founded.
2018: President Donald Trump appoints Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court Associate Justice, ending a contentious confirmation process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.