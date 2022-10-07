Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 7, 2012: Kudos to the St. Lawrence County Board of Elections who are providing every opportunity for county residents to register to vote in the Nov. 6 elections. In an era when many states have deliberately put barriers up to prevent people from registering and voting, St. Lawrence County is going the extra mile to help voters cast a ballot.
25 years ago
Oct. 7, 1997: After failing to obtain an easment it needed for a drive-through window, McDonald’s Corp. apparently has abandoned its plans to build a restaurant on Washington Street. After two months of asking Watertown City Council to delay action on its proposal, McDonald’s Monday night withdrew its application to build a restaurant at the site of Puffer’s Ice Cream.
50 years ago
Oct. 7, 1972: Plattsburgh — About 600 workers at the Georgia Pacific paper mills went on strike at midnight in a contract dispute. The employees, members of locals 387 and 140 of the United Papermakers and Sulfide Workers, had been working without a contract since the old pact expired Oct. 1. Contract talks have continued for about 10 days with no progress reported.
75 years ago
Oct. 7, 1947: E. Roland Abare, 145 Bowers avenue, who attended three World Series games at the Yankee Stadium and saw the remainder of the contests by television, returned Monday night by automobile from New York city. Mr. Abare was accompanied on the trip to the series games by Michael Rutigliano, Joseph Mistersaro and Clarence Pinsonneault. The party was obliged to stand in line for nearly five hours to purchase the tickets for the series opener.
100 years ago
Oct. 7, 1922: Mr. and Mrs. B. F. Walker of Carthage and Mrs. Legrow of the same village were thrown from a Ford touring car at the corner of High and State streets about 4 Friday afternoon when the front wheels of the machine locked. Walker escaped injury, but his wife and Mrs. Legrow both sustained injuries which necessitated medical attention. The women were taken into the store of the Worden Drug company and were given first aid there.
125 years ago
Oct. 7, 1897: Sackets Harbor — W. J. McLaughlin has severed his connection with the post canteen, where he has been the meat cutter for the past year and is now employed by his father W. M. McLaughlin, in the village market.
150 years ago
Oct. 7, 1872: The amount of stamps sold at the Post Office for the month of Sept. is $200.25. The recipts of this office have been largely increased by the efficient management of the present incumbent, Capt. J. E. Willis.
The world
1913: Ford Motor Company introduces the first moving vehicle assembly line.
1950: Mother Teresa establishes the Missionaries of Charity.
1958: The U.S. manned space-flight project is renamed Project Mercury.
1959: The Soviet probe Luna 3 transmits the first-ever photographs of the far side of the Moon.
1963: President Kennedy signs the ratification of the Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.
1988: A hunter discovers three gray whales trapped under the ice near Alaska; the situation becomes a multinational effort to free the whales.
1991: Croatian War of Independence: Bombing of Banski dvori in Zagreb, Croatia.
1993: The flood of ‘93 ends at St. Louis, Missouri, 103 days after it began, as the Mississippi River falls below flood stage.
1996: Fox News Channel begins broadcasting.
1998: Matthew Shepard, a gay student at the University of Wyoming, is found tied to a fence after being savagely beaten by two young adults in Laramie, Wyoming. He died five days later.
2000: Israeli-Palestinian conflict: Hezbollah militants capture three Israeli Defense Force soldiers in a cross-border raid.
2001: The U.S. invasion of Afghanistan begins with an air assault and covert operations on the ground.
2002: The Space Shuttle Atlantis launches on STS-112 to continue assembly of the International Space Station.[7]
2008: Asteroid 2008 TC3 impacts the Earth over Sudan, the first time an asteroid impact is detected prior to its entry into earth’s atmosphere.
2016: In the wake of Hurricane Matthew, the death toll rises to over 800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.