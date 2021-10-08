Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Oct. 8, 2011: The Watertown City Council is not happy with a $590,000 project estimate tag quoted by architects to fix the deteriorating aviary exhibit at the New York State Zoo at Thompson Park. Two years ago, the group that runs the zoo let city officials know that it wanted to demolish the exhibit. Council members balked at the idea and suggested that it could be revived and turned, once again, into valuable exhibit space. Council members say they plan to look for ways to cut project costs.
25 years ago
Oct. 8, 1996: A sewage leak at Heather Acres apartments has been traced to the development’s pump station adjacent to several polluted wells on Black River Road in the town of Pamelia. The state Department of Environmental Conservation is negotiating a plan of correction with the owner of Heather Acres. Meanwhile, arrangements have been made with the city of Watertown to provide affected residents with potable water through the winter.
50 years ago
Oct. 8, 1971: Western Union Telegraph Co. will close its Watertown office by early spring, it was learned today. The Greater Watertown Chamber of Commerce will take over the service at the same rates. Telegrams, cablegrams, radiograms and money orders will be sent and received at the chamber office on Public Square via a telecopier linked to the Syracuse Western Union office.
75 years ago
Oct. 8, 1946: One of Watertown’s most dangerous fires, fed by hundreds of gallons of kerosene and fuel oil, and also bottled liquefied gas, levelled a two story structure in the rear of the Greystone Hotel, 346 Court street, this morning and threatened the adjacent business section. Hot embers, propelled by the force of a series of at least 35 explosions, were hurtled 300 feet into the air and for a distance of nearly one-quarter of a mile.
100 years ago
Oct. 8, 1921: About 200 residents, former residents and friends are expected at the annual Pamelia reunion to be held Friday evening in Grange hall. These reunions have been held since 1905 and are always well attended. A program consisting of a supper, entertainment and dance is being prepared.
125 years ago
Oct. 8, 1896: Homicide near Carthage — A man named Larabee killed his son-in-law Woodard yesterday. It seems they got into a dispute about putting some railroad ties into the river. They came to blows when Larabee, seizing a club, struck and instantly killed Woodard.
150 years ago
Oct. 8, 1871: The R.W.&O. R.R. has two new and elegant coaches, beautifully fitted up with all modern improvements, including the patent latch coupling, six wheel truck, &c. They were constructed at the Rome shops, under the supervision of that prince of car builders, H.H. Sessions, Esq.
The world
1871: The Great Chicago Fire begins in southwest Chicago, possibly in a barn owned by Patrick and Katherine O’Leary. Fanned by strong southwesterly winds, the flames raged for more than 24 hours, eventually leveling three and a half square miles and wiping out one-third of the city. Approximately 250 people were killed in the fire; 98,500 people were left homeless; 17,450 buildings were destroyed.
1897: Journalist Charles Henry Dow, founder of the Wall Street Journal, begins charting trends of stocks and bonds.
1900: Maximilian Harden is sentenced to six months in prison for publishing an article critical of the German Kaiser.
1906: Karl Ludwig Nessler first demonstrates a machine in London that puts permenant waves in hair. The client wears a dozen brass curlers, each wearing two pounds, for the six-hour process.
1912: First Balkan War begins as Montenegro declares war against the Ottoman Empire.
1918: U.S. Army corporal Alvin C. York kills 28 German soldiers and captures 132 in the Argonne Forest; promoted to sergeant and awarded U.S. Medal of Honor and French Croix de Guerre.
1919: The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives pass the Volstead Prohibition Enforcement Bill.
1921: First live radio broadcast of a football game; Harold W. Arlin was the announcer when KDKA of Pittsburgh broadcast live from Forbes Field as the University of Pittsburgh beat West Virginia University 21–13.
1922: Lilian Gatlin becomes the first woman pilot to fly across the United States.
1932: Indian Air Force established.
1939: Nazi Germany annexes Western Poland.
1956: Don Larsen of the New York Yankees pitches the first perfect game in World Series history against the Brooklyn Dodgers.
1967: Guerrilla Che Guevara captured in Bolivia.
1968: U.S. forces in Vietnam launch Operation SEALORDS (South East Asia Lake, Ocean, River and Delta Strategy), an attack on communist supply lines and base areas in and around the Mekong Delta.
1969: The “Days of Rage” begin in Chicago; the Weathermen faction of the Students for a Democratic Society initiate three days of violent antiwar protests.
1973: In the Yom Kippur War an Israeli armored brigade makes an unsuccessful attack on Egyptian positions on the Israeli side of the Suez Canal.
1978: Ken Warby of Australia sets the world water speed record, 317.60 mph, at Blowering Dam in Australia; no other human has yet (2013) exceeded 300 mph on water and survived.
1982: The musical “Cats” begins a run of nearly 18 years on Broadway.
1991: Croatia votes to sever its ties with Yugoslavia.
2001: President George W. Bush establishes the Office of Homeland Security.
